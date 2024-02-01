Skip To Content
    An Ex-MAFS Bride Is Going Viral For Her Perfect Explanation Of What's Wrong With Dating In Australia

    This should be a mandatory training video when you sign up for a dating app in Australia, TBH.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Being in your single-and-dating era isn't easy, and if you make it out of the trenches, I applaud you. You've navigated a sea of super swipes, sub-par banter, and who knows what else.

    If you feel like dating in Australia is a particularly difficult experience, you're not alone. Recently, this video from TikTok creator Jadley hit my FYP over, and over, and over again.

    i just want a mullet bf is that too much to ask #fyp #dating #sydney #aussietok #workingholidayvisa

    But when ex-Married At First Sight bride Selina Chhaur stitched it, I was intrigued.

    In the video, Chhaur offers her take on why the Aussie dating scene feels like a lawless land, and according to her, it all starts in childhood.

    Hand on heart, it's nothing Freudian. It's more about the expectations that are set on you at a very young age.

    Chaurr is half Chinese, half Cambodian-Australian, and says that in Asian households, there's generally a set benchmark of success that kids are measured by. In the video, she says that "finish school and get a degree" are two examples of common criteria that kids are expected to meet.

    Chhaur says that these benchmarks are set "so you're always striving for something more" in life.

    "If you don't meet any of these benchmarks, guess what? You will be left on the bench," she adds.

    Chhaur goes on to say that Australian culture doesn't place these same expectations on kids. Instead, "trying" or "making an effort" is often cause for social ridicule. Enter: tall poppy syndrome.

    But it goes deeper than that. "There are literally awards given at school for participation," Chhaur continues. "You get awarded for just rocking up."

    Chhaur goes onto say that all of this translates into the Aussie dating scene. She argues that we can't expect Aussies to date like people from other cultures if we've grown up with a lack of "consequences for bad behaviour" while being praised for doing the "bare minimum".

    But Chhaur's TikTok stitch isn't the only one that offers an interesting take on the Australian dating scene. Other Aussie creators have also joined in to spread the love (or, the reasons for the lack of love?).

    Amber Akilla says that Australian dating culture (especially in Sydney and Melbourne) is very "hook-up" first.

    And Caleb Foster — speaking from the male perspective — says that Aussie gents are often immature, not open about their feelings, and struggle to make connections in conversation.

    This one hurt to make, but someones gotta say it #truth #fyp #aussie #boyfriend

    The shared sentiment across the board (or the FYP) is that the casual, laidback vibes or "low effort culture" that attracts people to Australia can be a double-edged sword, particularly when it comes to dating.

    What do you think? Is Chhaur right?