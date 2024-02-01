An Ex-MAFS Bride Is Going Viral For Her Perfect Explanation Of What's Wrong With Dating In Australia

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
This should be a mandatory training video when you sign up for a dating app in Australia, TBH.
@aimersx
i just want a mullet bf is that too much to ask #fyp #dating #sydney #aussietok #workingholidayvisa♬ original sound - Jadley
@selina_chhaur
#stitch with @Jadley Dating in Australia #dating #datingadvice #australia♬ original sound - Selina Chhaur
@amberakilla
#stitch with @Jadley♬ original sound - amber akilla
@calebfostermusic
This one hurt to make, but someones gotta say it #truth #fyp #aussie #boyfriend♬ original sound - Caleb Foster