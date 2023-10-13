Ditch The Extensions — This Serum Will Help You Lengthen Your Lashes To The Heavens

At my big age of 20-something, I have to share a secret...I don't know how to put on false eyelashes. No matter how many tutorials I watch on TikTok and YouTube — I'll never understand the sorcery.
And right now, it feels like there's not enough time and money in the world to maintain lash extensions.
My favourite cost effective, non-frustrating solution? Lash serums! Lately, I've been getting into Bondi Lash Lab's Growth Serum.
Because it's only been a few weeks since I've started using it, I've just noticed an inkling of growth — but more importantly, my lashes and brow hairs feel stronger.
Generally, I apply the Bondi Lash Lab Growth Serum to my lashes and brows after doing my evening skincare routine and one to two hours before sleeping.
The Growth Serum is a gentle formula that doesn't leave your eyes stinging or burning and thank goodness for that.
Sensitive eyed humans, rise up and get your lashes growing.