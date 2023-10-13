    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Ditch The Extensions — This Serum Will Help You Lengthen Your Lashes To The Heavens

    Bye bye, eyelash glue — you won't be missed.

    At my big age of 20-something, I have to share a secret...I don't know how to put on false eyelashes. No matter how many tutorials I watch on TikTok and YouTube — I'll never understand the sorcery.

    A travesty I know. My eyes always look naked — even with mascara on. 

    And right now, it feels like there's not enough time and money in the world to maintain lash extensions.

    Plus, I cry a lot so it feels like a waste. 

    My favourite cost effective, non-frustrating solution? Lash serums! Lately, I've been getting into Bondi Lash Lab's Growth Serum.

    Because it's only been a few weeks since I've started using it, I've just noticed an inkling of growth — but more importantly, my lashes and brow hairs feel stronger.

    There's less hair fallout and my brows look especially fuller.

    Generally, I apply the Bondi Lash Lab Growth Serum to my lashes and brows after doing my evening skincare routine and one to two hours before sleeping.

    It gives the formula enough time to dissolve. 

    The Growth Serum is a gentle formula that doesn't leave your eyes stinging or burning and thank goodness for that.

    Sensitive eyed humans, rise up and get your lashes growing. 

    Plus, you can give it a go yourself and if it's not your vibe — Bondi Lash Lab has a 90-day Risk Free Money Back Guarantee.

