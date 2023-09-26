13 "Thank God You're Here" Moments That Made Us Cackle Real Hard

Thank God You're Here has felt like a bright spark in Australia's sea of dating shows and reality television.
Whether you watched it on telly, or came across snippets of the show in your social feeds, you can't deny that some of Australia's comedians are quick on their feet.
With the season finale coming in hot and fast on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:30pm — we thought it would be a snazzy idea to look back at some top moments, before it all comes to an end.
Here's some of our faves:
1. This moment when Aaron Chen got real about buying gifts for your picky special someone.
2. This moment when Mark Bonnano got star struck when meeting Toadie from Neighbours.
3. This moment when Hamish Blake walked through the TGYH door after 15 years.
6. This moment when Viriginia Gay showed us physical and comedic strength.
7. This moment when we realised that Joel Creasey is just like us.
8. This moment when Julia Zemiro was all of us going through an unexpected airport security check.
9. This moment when Urzila Carlson had some out of the box preferences for her dream man.
10. This moment that Aaron Chen called out wardrobe department and reminded us that he was excellent.
11. This moment when Hamish Blake confused us with his farmer-like charm.
12. This moment when Emma Holland said nothing and everything all at the same time.
13. And finally, this moment when the panel — aka Aaron Chen, Viriginia Gay, Guy Montgomery and Danielle Walker — tried to figure out if doing a Danish accent was acceptable.
Which moment did you love from Thank God You're Here?
Let us know in the comments below.