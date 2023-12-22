Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

23 Songs That Defined The Madness And Badness Of 2023

#1 "The Christmas Duck Song" — then he waddled away (waddle, waddle)

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

From dancing through the house with Troye Sivan's "Rush" on repeat to soothing your existential breakdown with "Falling Behind" by Laufey, the highs and lows of 2023 have been eloquently mirrored by tracks from our favourite artists.

Laufey / Via Youtube/Giphy

Every emotion, heartache and joy has had a soundtrack and the sheer volume of bangers has taken over playlists, car rides and mental space in our brains.

@fxcnjank9xd / Via tiktok.com
It's okay that you only memorised SZA's part in "Rich Baby Daddy", you have a place here.

This year, we’ve seen collaborations from unexpected pairings, and bangers from new and household names alike, proving that the songs of the year don’t necessarily have to be trending sounds.

View this video on YouTube
Troye Sivan / Via youtu.be

To narrow the list down, we took it to the group chats with a simple question: “Which songs sum up your life in 2023?”

In no definitive order, here are the songs that defined us this year.

1. "adore u" by Fred again.. and Obongjayar

View this video on YouTube
Fred again.. / Via youtube.com

"I first came across him when everyone who'd never used their Instagram status before suddenly started using it to share that they were at his Sydney concert. It's such a feel-good song! And I love the bits from Nigerian musician, Obongjayar on it." — Sangeeta Kocharekar

2. "Rich Baby Daddy" by Drake, Sexyy Red and SZA

View this video on YouTube
Drake / Via youtube.com

3. "So You Are Tired" by Sufjan Stevens

View this video on YouTube
Sufjan Stevens / Via youtube.com

4. "(It Goes Like) Nanana" by Peggy Gou

View this video on YouTube
Peggy Gou / Via youtube.com

5. "Jordan 1s" by Vv Pete and UTILITY

View this video on YouTube
TRACKWORK / Via youtube.com

6. "Prada" by Cassö, Raye and D Block Europe

View this video on YouTube
Cassö / Via youtu.be

7. "Counterfeit" by Amaarae

View this video on YouTube
Amaarae / Via youtube.com

8. "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

View this video on YouTube
Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

"I know it came out 2019 but it blew up this year." — Hameda Nafiz

9. "PADAM PADAM" by Kylie Minogue

View this video on YouTube
Kylie Minogue / Via youtube.com

10. "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius

View this video on YouTube
boygenius / Via youtube.com

11. "Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan

View this video on YouTube
Zach Bryan / Via youtube.com

"I was feeling nostalgic this year — a wistful affection for the past. People think it’s a sad song, but you know those sad songs that make you happy? This is it for me." — Natasha Bazika

12. "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa

View this video on YouTube
Dua Lipa / Via youtube.com

13. "1x1" by Ninajirachi and Raveena Golden

View this video on YouTube
Ninajirachi / Via youtube.com

14. "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow

View this video on YouTube
Jack Harlow / Via youtube.com

15. "Beaming" by FRIDAY*

View this video on YouTube
FRIDAY* / Via youtube.com

16. "Eat Your Man" by Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado

View this video on YouTube
Dom Dolla / Via youtube.com

17. "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

View this video on YouTube
SAM SMITH / Via youtube.com

18. "Nothing On (But The Radio)" by Addison Rae

View this video on YouTube
Addison Rae / Via youtube.com

19. "Rush" by Troye Sivan

View this video on YouTube
Troye Sivan / Via youtube.com

20. "My Love Mine All Mine" by Mitski

View this video on YouTube
Mitski / Via youtube.com

21. "Energy" by Beyoncé and Beam

View this video on YouTube
Beyoncé / Via youtube.com

22. "A&W" by Lana Del Rey

View this video on YouTube
Lana Del Rey / Via youtube.com

23. "Dive" by Olivia Dean

View this video on YouTube
Olivia Dean / Via youtube.com

What were your top 5 songs of the year?

Leave them in the comments below!

Save this playlist on Spotify:

Spotify
View this track on Spotify
Spotify