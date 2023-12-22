23 Songs That Defined The Madness And Badness Of 2023

From dancing through the house with Troye Sivan's "Rush" on repeat to soothing your existential breakdown with "Falling Behind" by Laufey, the highs and lows of 2023 have been eloquently mirrored by tracks from our favourite artists.
This year, we’ve seen collaborations from unexpected pairings, and bangers from new and household names alike, proving that the songs of the year don’t necessarily have to be trending sounds.
To narrow the list down, we took it to the group chats with a simple question: “Which songs sum up your life in 2023?”
In no definitive order, here are the songs that defined us this year.
1. "adore u" by Fred again.. and Obongjayar
3. "So You Are Tired" by Sufjan Stevens
4. "(It Goes Like) Nanana" by Peggy Gou
5. "Jordan 1s" by Vv Pete and UTILITY
6. "Prada" by Cassö, Raye and D Block Europe
7. "Counterfeit" by Amaarae
10. "Not Strong Enough" by boygenius
12. "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa
13. "1x1" by Ninajirachi and Raveena Golden
14. "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow
15. "Beaming" by FRIDAY*
16. "Eat Your Man" by Dom Dolla and Nelly Furtado
17. "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
18. "Nothing On (But The Radio)" by Addison Rae
19. "Rush" by Troye Sivan
20. "My Love Mine All Mine" by Mitski
21. "Energy" by Beyoncé and Beam
22. "A&W" by Lana Del Rey
23. "Dive" by Olivia Dean
