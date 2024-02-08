Skip To Content
20 Shock Horror Dating Tales That Will Scare You Single, Maybe Forever

If this is what dating is like, maybe being single isn't so bad...(for you)

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

The start of a new year brings is a whole thing, TBH. First, there's the influx of people who won't stop talking about their New Year's Resolutions. Then, just when you think the storm of chaos is over, February rolls around and it's Valentine's Day.

Twitter: @dayhefner1

Notoriously, the day of sharing love is also a day of pain for chronically single folk. So, in honour of the uncoupled (and those who enjoy the misery of others), this roundup of bad dating anecdotes is our gift to you.

Supaluk Wiangsukphaiboon / Getty Images

We've pulled disaster dating stories from all over the world wide web to remind you that being single ain't so bad! It's all about perspective.

And just to soften the blow, we've accompanied the stories with GIFs from New Girl, because every dating plot in the show was basically a hilarious horror story.

1. First up, this story of childlike surprise...

"I (29F) met this guy (32M) on Hinge and we [were] talking for about a week. He lived an hour away from me so we were trying to plan our first date. We spent a lot of time talking on the phone, had some FaceTime dates and I was really feeling him. He was handsome and fit with a good job and no kids, that was rare enough as is."

Hulu/Fox / Via giphy.com

"Eventually he asks me to go to this botanical garden to look at Christmas lights at night, which was another hour from me, but two hours away from him. When he showed up to pick me up, he had two babies in the car. He tells me he lied to me and that he is a father. But I felt obligated to proceed with the date since he had just driven an hour out to see me with these kids."

— u/LunaLotus90

2. The tale of the "Cockblocking bitch"

City TV/Fox / Via giphy.com

"He was more than three hours late, and was texting me telling me that he was 20 minutes away for two of those hours. As soon as he arrived he tried to tell me to leave the part of the venue I'd already paid [to get in to] so we could go where he wanted, tried to start a fight with a friend I'd happened to run into, and called my aunt (who'd talked me into going out with him in the first place) a 'cockblocking bitch'."

u/IJustStoppedByToSay

3. This Goldmember moment was surely one to remember (or, one to desperately forget)

Fox / Via giphy.com

"Went on a blind date with a lady who wouldn't stop picking at her scabs. Just made a pile out of them on the restaurant table. I excused myself to use the washroom and when I came back, my soup was there but the pile of scabs wasn't. No, I didn't eat the soup."

— u/sarin77

4. The California hot dog bonanza

"I went on a Tinder date with a guy who is now in my contacts as 'Donotanswer Penispic'. Prior to the date he seemed normal. We texted and talked on the phone then arranged to meet at a restaurant/bar. He was cute but definitely bitter about something. He was from California and apparently didn't like this new city we were in. He started complaining about how uptight everyone here is about sex."

New Girl/Fox / Via giphy.com

"I showed him a picture of my dog on my phone; he took out his phone and showed me a picture of his penis."

u/notorepublic

5. The case of tattooed and terrible

NBC / Via giphy.com

"It was at a coffee shop in a library. She showed up and the very first thing she did was remove her shoes and put them on the table. Later, she mentioned how she was obsessed with victims of serial killers and had them tattooed on her body."

u/deleted

6. A sticky, spicy and sucky story...

New Girl / Via giphy.com

"Went out with a girl who spent the night fending off credit card people on the phone for money she owed. Then she had hot wings and did not wash her hands. Just sucked them clean. Then she kept touching my face for no reason. Like, reaching out to grab my nose or some shit. With her sticky hands. Then she went to the bathroom, and I thought her hands would finally get washed. Nope, still sticky."

u/BlorfMonger

7. This moment that reminds us that sharing is caring (and in some cases, highly necessary)

"There was a couple kind of catty-cornered from us that had a bit of an 'off' vibe. We could see them, but not really hear them, so we asked our server friend what was up. She said it seemed to be a first or second date that was a bit awkward. The girl had ordered one of those enormous margaritas, and was not sharing it with her date."

Fox/Hulu / Via giphy.com

"I had to go make a phone call and when I came back, I ended up sitting with my back to the couple. Maybe 10 minutes later, I hear our friend the server say, 'No, noooo nooooo!'. The sound of a full punch bowl being emptied from a great height followed next."

"Giant Margarita Girl had stood up, swayed a bit, and vomited all over their meals, table, and the surrounding floor."

u/BubbaChanel 

8. Introducing a fun first date game — recruiting or dating?

Hulu/Fox / Via giphy.com

"He brought his resume so I could give him tips on how to improve it and start his job search."

u/more_paprika

9. In this next episode of recruiting or dating...

New Girl / Via giphy.com

"He pulled out a Bible during dinner at a restaurant...to read me the part/s where women's place is in the kitchen/having kids."

u/1799gwd

10. This story that will make you say "Fuck that"

New Girl / Via giphy.com

"Had a great first date. Mexican food, carving pumpkins, drinking. We kissed and it moved to the couch. PG-13 make out, nothing too extreme, and then in the middle of it he started screaming and writhing. Turns out...he tore his ACL."

u/tickle_me_emma

11. The story of Chicken Finger Sammy

"We meet at a local pub for a few drinks, and we get chicken fingers. The conversation is terrible, but I notice she's taking the chicken fingers and ripping them up in her hands and putting the breading in her huge purse. So naturally I call her out on it."

New Girl / Via giphy.com

"She smiled and said 'Oh, I'm just feeding Sammy' and pulled out a fat chinchilla from her purse. She plopped the thing in the middle of the table and it just kinda chilled out."

u/electron-shock

12. Let's call this one "Congratulations, you played yourself"

Citytv / Via giphy.com

"Well I brought a vegan to a steak house..."

u/McTit

13. The man from Sooky La La Land

New Girl / Via giphy.com

"I ended up spending $70 on food, tickets and snacks he wanted. He ended up crying in my car on the way home because he had a bad time."

u/tomaidoh

14. We like to call this one "Imagination Island"

Fox / Via giphy.com

"About halfway through our meal, he decided that sitting on a chair was no longer an option. He got underneath the table and started taking food from both his and my plate with his bare hands. He stayed there for at least 10 minutes before I decided it was time to ask for the check."

u/SirWench

15. Add this to a series named Uptight Tales

Fox/New Girl / Via giphy.com

"I went on a date where the girl brought both her parents, who sat behind us in the movie theatre."

u/hathawzs

16. A coming of age tale that warms hearts (and legs)...

Fox/New Girl / Via giphy.com

"His dog would not stop humping me, so he threw a giant stuffed crocodile on the floor and the dog proceeded to hump it for the rest of the night."

u/Inevitable_Form6424

17. Speak Now? More like, talk never...

"He had written a song for his ex and it was on YouTube. I looked it up when I got home and it was a cover of Taylor Swift’s 'Love Story' with the lyrics changed to be about them. He had made a full music video of himself running around in nature, climbing trees and stuff, to go with it."

u/ohoneoh4

18. This episode is called Bootleg Breaking Bad

Fox/New Girl / Via giphy.com

"Went on a date with an anaesthetist who told me how easy it is to make anaesthetic drugs from common household items and then listed all the items in the bar that could be combined/used to induce unconsciousness."

u/joanna199122

19. This story is a reminder to all daters: Bring your phones to the bathroom

Fox/New Girl / Via giphy.com

"I went to the bathroom on what felt like a good date. I stupidly left my purse behind and when I came back he had fished through my purse and was reading texts from other guys. This was our first date and he was pissed he wasn’t the only one I was talking to."

u/Intothemysticsky

20. And finally, a strangers-to-spouses story as old as time

"We’d met online in a music forum when we were teens, he was travelling through my city and we met for a drink. Our relationship was PURELY PLATONIC, no hint of flirtation. He proposed, with a ring and everything, within 45 minutes of our first in person meeting. When I declined he threatened to become a monk and never love again."

u/hellopeachpie

If you've made it to the end, just remember: It's okay to never want to speak to another human again.

New Girl/Fox / Via giphy.com

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.