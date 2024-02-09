If You Loved "The Good Place", I Firmly Believe That This New Series Sits Within Its Universe

Speaking to BuzzFeed Australia, the cast and crew didn't mince words when asked about Lilley's depictions of Pasifika people. Calling his characters "detrimental", they slammed Lilley for making a "mockery" of Pasifika people and culture, and for exploiting vulnerable communities for laughs.

"I think that [the Jonah character] undermines the work being done in our communities to support and uplift one another," Althouse said.



Edward O'Leary agreed, and noted that the popularity of Lilley's Jonah character seemingly gave people "the permission to make jokes" and make assumptions about Pasifika communities they didn't belong to.