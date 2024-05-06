People In America And The UK Don't Say These Two Words As Religiously As Australians

With "naur" gaining viral status and shows like Heartbreak High finding global success, the Internet is discovering the intricacies of everyday Aussie speech.
So, if you're looking to understand Ca$h and Darren, or maybe talk like Peach PRC, here's an Aussie vocab lesson courtesy of The Local PickUp podcast hosts, Jack and Kyle.
On a recent episode of The Local PickUp, Jack and Kyle made the massive claim that non-Australians "don't know what 'heaps' means".
Jack came to this realisation after meeting some Americans and pointing out that there were "heaps of trees" nearby. "They had no fucking idea what I was talking about," he shared.
Adding to the American-Australian slang disparities, Jack also recalled that when he went out drinking with some US-folk and said "cheers" to encourage everyone to clink their beverages together, they mocked him.
The Local PickUp team also noted that people in the UK were much the same in regards to the words "heaps" and "keen".
And contrary to the hosts' initial statement, Ireland has also claimed use of the word "heaps".
