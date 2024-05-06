    People In America And The UK Don't Say These Two Words As Religiously As Australians

    Oh naur...

    With "naur" gaining viral status and shows like Heartbreak High finding global success, the Internet is discovering the intricacies of everyday Aussie speech.

    Nine people posing together at an event, wearing fashionable outfits with diverse styles and patterns
    James Gourley / Getty Images for Netflix

    So, if you're looking to understand Ca$h and Darren, or maybe talk like Peach PRC, here's an Aussie vocab lesson courtesy of The Local PickUp podcast hosts, Jack and Kyle.

    On a recent episode of The Local PickUp, Jack and Kyle made the massive claim that non-Australians "don't know what 'heaps' means".

    Person wearing a hoodie sits on a couch, text overlay discussing the Australian word &quot;heaps.&quot;
    @the.local.pickup / Via tiktok.com

    Jack came to this realisation after meeting some Americans and pointing out that there were "heaps of trees" nearby. "They had no fucking idea what I was talking about," he shared.

    @the.local.pickup / Via tiktok.com

    The word "heaps" in commonly used in Australian English to describe an abundance (or lots) of something.

    Example:

    Person 1: How are you?

    Person 2: I'm heaps good. And you?


    Adding to the American-Australian slang disparities, Jack also recalled that when he went out drinking with some US-folk and said "cheers" to encourage everyone to clink their beverages together, they mocked him.

    @the.local.pickup / Via tiktok.com
    Four people clinking glasses in a toast at a dimly lit table
    Simpleimages / Getty Images

    The Local PickUp team also noted that people in the UK were much the same in regards to the words "heaps" and "keen".

    However, the comments on the episode's TikTok video snippet say otherwise.

    User JebusPrice&#x27;s comment about the use of the word &quot;heaps&quot; in the US, with a thinking face emoji
    @jebus_price / Via tiktok.com
    Screenshot of a social media comment by Chris saying &quot;we 100% use heaps and keen in the UK&quot; with 513 likes
    @withchrisw / Via tiktok.com
    Comment from Cathy Knowles saying &#x27;Liverpool England here. Deffo use the word heaps.&#x27;
    @cathyknowles / Via tiktok.com

    And contrary to the hosts' initial statement, Ireland has also claimed use of the word "heaps".

    Screenshot of social media comments: a user expresses excitement about visiting Ireland in July and another mentions a local saying
    @vikkimason0 / Via tiktok.com

