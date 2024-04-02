21 Australian April Fools Day Pranks That Gave Me A Good Chuckle

1. First up, this idea from Youly called...VaginAI.
2. This clothing drop from Transport for NSW which uses the splotchy, blue and black fabric from the Sydney train seats.
3. This greeeeeaaat scratch-and-sniff recipe card concept from Hello Fresh which would've been excellent in theory but taken over all of my cooking time in reality.
4. This prank attempt from Jetstar which promised reservations of middle seat armrests for $2 a pop.
5. This new colourway drop from Oodie was certainly a transparent prank — we could see right through it.
6. This weird food combo announcement from Arnott's Biscuits which mashed up Chicken Crimpy Shapes and a classic Wagon Wheel.
7. This eggs-cellent burger idea from Grill'd which is filled from top to bottom with at least eight ooey-gooey fried eggs.
8. This potential water slide build in the Blue Mountain's attraction Scenic World which would see patrons launched out of a three kilometre long contraption and down a waterfall.
9. This collaboration between Vegemite and Hismile could've been the hottest of 2024 but sadly, they were just joking.
10. This new addition to Subway Australia's menu which combined the delicious sub with a national delicacy — Fairy Bread.
11. This captivating display at SEA LIFE Sydney, Melbourne and Sunshine Coast which involved the "century's most groundbreaking discovery": invisible fish.
12. This Mad Mex Habanero shower gel drop that's perfect for anyone who wants to get spicy and clean all at once.
13. This magpie translation app from CSIRO which would be so helpful for understanding what they say before they fly down from their branch and swoop me.
14. This pepperoni and and mozzarella flavoured breakfast cereal announcement from Domino's that feels like it should never be consumed with milk but with marinara sauce? It would be like chips and dip.
15. This announcement from Zooper Dooper which would see them bringing back Sunnyboy flavours into ice block rotation.
16. This otherworldly invention of burger ingredient seltzers by Billson's would certainly make puking at the end of a night out a bit more...delicious???
17. This salty, potato-y flavoured milk drop from Big M would certainly have some stomaches churning.
18. This spoof political campaign launch from the owner of Australian favourite Jim's Group which had plenty of voters ready to pick their next premier.
20. This Australian Bureau of Statistics capsule collection 'drop' which would've been the perfect present for your census-loving best friend.
21. And finally, this genius Spotify feature announcement that would allow users to find their next date based on how compatible their music tastes are.
Did we miss any pranks?
Tell us about them in the comments below.