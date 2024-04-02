    21 Australian April Fools Day Pranks That Gave Me A Good Chuckle

    Kris Jenner works hard but brands trying to play April Fools Day pranks work harder.

    1. First up, this idea from Youly called...VaginAI.

    2. This clothing drop from Transport for NSW which uses the splotchy, blue and black fabric from the Sydney train seats.

    3. This greeeeeaaat scratch-and-sniff recipe card concept from Hello Fresh which would've been excellent in theory but taken over all of my cooking time in reality.

    Advertisement for Hello Fresh&#x27;s scratch &amp;amp; sniff recipes with a woman smelling a taco, and various scented spots to scratch
    If one of the ingredients was blue cheese, it's game over for all of us. However, if it was an artificial-grape smelling sticker? I would buy the same meal kit all the time...

    4. This prank attempt from Jetstar which promised reservations of middle seat armrests for $2 a pop.

    5. This new colourway drop from Oodie was certainly a transparent prank — we could see right through it.

    6. This weird food combo announcement from Arnott's Biscuits which mashed up Chicken Crimpy Shapes and a classic Wagon Wheel.

    Package of Wagon Wheels biscuits next to two biscuits, one whole and one half, with a Shapes Chicken Crimpy flavor sign
    Would the reality of this divide the tastebuds of a nation? Yeah probs. 

    7. This eggs-cellent burger idea from Grill'd which is filled from top to bottom with at least eight ooey-gooey fried eggs.

    8. This potential water slide build in the Blue Mountain's attraction Scenic World which would see patrons launched out of a three kilometre long contraption and down a waterfall.

    9. This collaboration between Vegemite and Hismile could've been the hottest of 2024 but sadly, they were just joking.

    10. This new addition to Subway Australia's menu which combined the delicious sub with a national delicacy — Fairy Bread.

    Advertisement for Subway&#x27;s new footlong fairy bread, sprinkled with colorful nonpareils on a white surface
    Oh how I would have loved to pair this with my order of chicken teriyaki, cheese (toasted), lettuce, cucumber, olives, carrots and garlic aioli. A fairy bread footlong would have taken it to the next level. 

    11. This captivating display at SEA LIFE Sydney, Melbourne and Sunshine Coast which involved the "century's most groundbreaking discovery": invisible fish.

    Person watching fish swim in an aquarium, reflection visible on the glass
    If you squint hard enough you can see absolutely nothing. 

    12. This Mad Mex Habanero shower gel drop that's perfect for anyone who wants to get spicy and clean all at once.

    13. This magpie translation app from CSIRO which would be so helpful for understanding what they say before they fly down from their branch and swoop me.

    14. This pepperoni and and mozzarella flavoured breakfast cereal announcement from Domino's that feels like it should never be consumed with milk but with marinara sauce? It would be like chips and dip.

    15. This announcement from Zooper Dooper which would see them bringing back Sunnyboy flavours into ice block rotation.

    16. This otherworldly invention of burger ingredient seltzers by Billson's would certainly make puking at the end of a night out a bit more...delicious???

    Assorted vodka bottles with unique flavors displayed with a burger, condiments, and a striped straw
    Cheese vodka seltzer? Sign me up! 

    17. This salty, potato-y flavoured milk drop from Big M would certainly have some stomaches churning.

    18. This spoof political campaign launch from the owner of Australian favourite Jim's Group which had plenty of voters ready to pick their next premier.

    19. This semi-heartbreaking announcement from University of Adelaide which promised its students the opportunity to watch their lectures via TikTok.

    Calling all short attention-spanned uni students 🚨⏰‼️ As of today, April 1st, you can now watch your lectures right here on tiktok in 60 second parts Stay engaged and do more with your day 💙 #univeristy #uniofadelaide #studentlife #lecture #april1st#storytime #partsstorytimesa #part11 #unilecture #studyadelaide

    Besides the fact that it's not real, I'm upset that this hasn't already been done. I wish I could have doom scrolled my watch through uni with 40 weekly, 60-second videos, per subject.

    20. This Australian Bureau of Statistics capsule collection 'drop' which would've been the perfect present for your census-loving best friend.

    21. And finally, this genius Spotify feature announcement that would allow users to find their next date based on how compatible their music tastes are.

    Billboard ad for &quot;Spotify Matched&quot;, an audio-first dating app, with two illustrated characters wearing headphones
    This one's not funny, the people want this ASAP. 

