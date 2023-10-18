Skip To Content
    Australia And Austria Are Not The Same Place But Apparently Not Everyone Realises

    "Imagine looking for kangaroos and you start seeing signs in German."

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome to episode #89547 of "TikTok Taught Me"! This week we're discovering a new development in continental confusion.

    Antonioguillem / Getty Images

    According to travel creator, NomaTheExplorer, there is a rather interesting desk at a European airport.

    Teka77 / Getty Images

    For travellers that have misread their flight booking sites and made their way to Austria in hopes of seeing some Australian kangaroos — this is your first port of call.

    @nomatheexplorer

    A whole wrong continent???😭😭

    ♬ bunyi asal - haa - haa
    @nomatheexplorer / Via tiktok.com

    And while you might be feeling like a little silly billy boo standing in the middle of customs looking for an emu or a bogan — you're definitely not the first one to make this mistake.

    9GAG @lionceau1410 / Via 9gag.com

    In 2021, there was a photo that was highly upvoted on 9GAG — snapped at the Salzburg Airport. It stated, "Sorry, this is Austria not Australia! Need help? Please press the button."

    Now that the video from Noma has racked up more than four million views — others are sharing their thoughts about the Austria/Australia desk in the TikTok's comments.

    Here are some of my favourite reactions:

    1. Firstly, this one that tell us that Austria knows how to take the piss

    @stillattherestaurant / Via tiktok.com

    2. This comment that is making me question everything I know

    @theliminalexplorer / Via tiktok.com

    As far as I'm aware no we don't!

    3. This one that I'd kinda like to apologize for

    @yneeky / Via tiktok.com

    4. This reaction that makes complete sense

    @esperesss / Via tiktok.com

    5. This comment that's making me hope and pray that someone else is paying for shipping

    @user2604294380799 / Via tiktok.com

    6. This remark that's making me wonder if anyone else checks their flight details at least 204874327 times

    @curlysarahs / Via tiktok.com

    7. This little recap that feels giggle-worthy

    @crochennie / Via tiktok.com

    To be fair, Ireland is still in Europe.

    8. This comment that adds another layer of confusion

    @angelicacruz805 / Via tiktok.com

    9. This anecdote that feels a little costly

    @neraisy / Via tiktok.com

    10. This one that baffled me all the way to the pavement

    @lydia_wolfe / Via tiktok.com

    11. Last but not least, this bit of slang you might not be familiar with

    @livinginxo / Via tiktok.com

    PSA to anyone making their way to Australia or Austria — READ YOUR ITINERARY.

    Have a safe flight! Text me when you land :)