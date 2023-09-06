So...Americans Don't Know We Butter Our Sandwiches And Once Again All I Can Say Is "Huh?"

In another episode of 'Is this a joke?' — a content creator shared a "weird" food combination that had people in the comments very concerned.
After another video went viral early last week where a creator asked if we still called August, August in Australia — I'll admit I was kinda scared to watch.
"This is butter," she said as she held up a rounded knife with a chunk of the spread on it.
She then picked up a baguette and explained that the unusual combo was "ham, cheese and butter".
The scream of a thousand '90s and '00s kids that grew up in Australia and Europe eating ham, cheese and butter sandwiches for lunch could be heard from a mile away.
As she continued to butter the baguette to her heart's content, she reassured viewers of the combination's deliciousness.
What do you do when you come across a hard watch on TikTok? Hide in the comments, of course. The responses, stitches and reshares of the video to X (formerly known as Twitter), had me in stitches.
Here are some of my favourites:
Genuinely curious — is ham, cheese and butter really a ~weird~ sandwich combo? Or, share some other strange fillings that should be on our radar, in the comments below.
Cowabunga, I <3 a good sandwich.