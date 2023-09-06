    So...Americans Don't Know We Butter Our Sandwiches And Once Again All I Can Say Is "Huh?"

    In another episode of 'Is this a joke?' — a content creator shared a "weird" food combination that had people in the comments very concerned.

    After another video went viral early last week where a creator asked if we still called August, August in Australia — I'll admit I was kinda scared to watch.

    Amanda Rollins, an American living in Paris, took to her TikTok page to show the Internet how French people make sandwiches, because she thought we might also "find it strange".

    Naturally, I was intrigued.

    "This is butter," she said as she held up a rounded knife with a chunk of the spread on it.

    "Uh oh," I thought to myself, "Where is this going?".

    She then picked up a baguette and explained that the unusual combo was "ham, cheese and butter".

    The scream of a thousand '90s and '00s kids that grew up in Australia and Europe eating ham, cheese and butter sandwiches for lunch could be heard from a mile away. 

    "Literally, just swab it on. No mayonnaise. No mustard. Just butter," Rollins said, "And listen, I know you might be thinking, 'that sounds gross' — it's actually so good."

    The screaming continues.

    As she continued to butter the baguette to her heart's content, she reassured viewers of the combination's deliciousness.

    "It's good dude, it's good. Don't ask me. Don't knock it 'til you try it."

    No one doubted you ma'am. Not a single person. 

    What do you do when you come across a hard watch on TikTok? Hide in the comments, of course. The responses, stitches and reshares of the video to X (formerly known as Twitter), had me in stitches.

    Here are some of my favourites:  

    1. First, this one that said what everyone is thinking

    2. This stitch that called the combo "a brand new food hack"

    #stitch with @Amanda Rollins Let’s settle this debate—butter or mayo? 🤔 #buttersandwich #parisien #jambonbeurre #frenchculture #foodtok

    3. This comment that kept it real about merging the two worlds

    4. This tweet that was completely valid

    5. This tweet that asked the questions and gave us the answers too

    6. This comment

    7. This tweet that gave us a hot take

    8. This interesting take that has me confused about which part made them what to throw up — the ham, the cheese or the butter?

    9. And finally, this comment that made me snort

    Genuinely curious — is ham, cheese and butter really a ~weird~ sandwich combo? Or, share some other strange fillings that should be on our radar, in the comments below.

    Cowabunga, I <3 a good sandwich.