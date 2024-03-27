Secure The Dub For Your School At Australia's Newest Fortnite Tournament For Students

What do you get when you combine Fortnite, high school students and an ANZ wide tournament?
...Acer’s first Predator League Academy!
You might have heard of the Predator League before, where esports teams from all over the APAC region come together to battle it out in “Valorant". This time around, it will pit Australian and New Zealand high school teams against each other in an all out “Fortnite” battle.
Each Acer Predator League Academy round will take place weekly from April to October 2024 (AKA terms two and three). What’s more, the final will be played on a massive stage at Sydney’s South by South West (SXSW) festival.
Get ready for true test of nerve, teamwork and potential!
Aussie gaming icons Lachlan Power and Loserfruit of PWR will be spearheading the hosting duties, so we're all in for a treat. With the personality and banter that these creators bring to their own channels, we’re surely in for a show.
“Being able to help promote an experience such as the Acer Predator League Academy that enables young people to showcase their skills in a fun and competitive environment, is great and something I’m really looking forward to," Loserfruit said.
Register your school for Acer’s Predator League Academy on the website before it closes on April 14, 2024. To qualify as a team, you’ll need four students and a teacher to complete registration.
Who will come out on top? Only time (and skill) will tell… Here’s to big dubs for you and your team.