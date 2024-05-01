The Real Reason This "Bachelor" Alum Thinks Canberra Is 'Actually Amazing'

Canberra is known for two things — Questacon and Australian politics.
So, who would've guessed that it'd become a hub worth raving about? Bachelor Australia alum and outspoken media personality Abbie Chatfield, of course!
"No one's going around thinking Canberra is the best place in the world," Chatfield said. "But it's pretty fucking amazing."
Citing "beautiful nature", "really yummy food" and beautiful infrastructure, Chatfield concluded that our capital city is "actually amazing".
During her stay, Chatfield visited restaurants like Med, and even called out a spot that locals (in the TikTok comments) weren't privy to, like a "wine bar in a sneaker shop".
Chatfield is known for her hot takes and unfiltered opinions about taboo topics, which often land her in the firing line of internet trolls. But this time, there was an outpouring of love from Canberra residents in Chatfield's TikTok comments.
Although, there were some other pressing ACT facts that apparently needed to be shared.
As far as comparisons to other cities go, Chatfield said that Canberra reminded her Brisbane "in its hey day, when people went out".
Will Canberra be the next place that Abbie Chatfield takes her live podcast tour?
What's your favourite underrated city?
Share your picks in the comments below.