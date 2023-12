"Wow! Your Breasts Are Just Like My Wife's": Patients Are Revealing The Most Out Of Pocket Things Doctors Have Said To Them

Sometimes, going to the doctor can really be a "if I don't laugh, I'll cry!" kind of ordeal. Truly, imagine waiting weeks to get in with your doctor, being stuck in that waiting room waaay later than your scheduled time...only for them to say the most wild, out of pocket thing when you actually get in the exam room. Well, besties, that's what we're talking about today! Redditor u/ThisIsExxciting asked , "What was the strangest thing a doctor has ever said to you?" From the hilarious to the disturbing, here are 20 of the very wildest tales: