Tell Us The Chilling Detail You Learned About A True Crime Case That You'll Never Forget

If you're anything like me, there's a good chance you're a frequent true crime podcast listener. Even after all the episodes I've listened to over the years, there are certain details about cases that are so unsettling or heart-wrenching, I don't think I'll ever forget them. Like, they truly may stick with me forever. Have you ever had an experience like that with a case you just can't quite shake? If so, I'd love if you'd share it with us. Here, I'll go first: