Tell Us The Chilling Detail You Learned About A True Crime Case That You'll Never Forget

Alright, here's another example that's definitely stayed with me. It's from the case of Asha Degree, who was a 9-year-old who left home in the middle of the night and was seen walking alone down a rural highway in the wee hours of the morning during a storm. Items of hers were found in a nearby shed, but the detail that's always stayed with me is that 18 months after her disappearance, her backpack was discovered 26 miles away, mysteriously wrapped in trash bags. Just thinking about it gives me the chills.