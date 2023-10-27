Tell Us The Chilling Detail You Learned About A True Crime Case That You'll Never Forget

If you're anything like me, there's a good chance you're a frequent true crime podcast listener. Even after all the episodes I've listened to over the years, there are certain details about cases that are so unsettling or heart-wrenching, I don't think I'll ever forget them. Like, they truly may stick with me forever. Have you ever had an experience like that with a case you just can't quite shake? If so, I'd love if you'd share it with us. Here, I'll go first:
Last summer, I covered the unsolved disappearance of Brandon Swanson in an article. Essentially, Brandon had called his parents for help after driving into a ditch, but despite knowing where he was, his parents couldn't find him. Brandon got frustrated and decided to walk back to a friend's house, and his dad went out searching for him after dropping off his wife. Brandon stayed on the phone with his father and directed him to a nearby nightclub parking lot to meet him. Now here's the part that got me. Suddenly, Brandon yelled, "Oh, shit!," and the line went dead. That was the last they heard from him.
Alright, here's another example that's definitely stayed with me. It's from the case of Asha Degree, who was a 9-year-old who left home in the middle of the night and was seen walking alone down a rural highway in the wee hours of the morning during a storm. Items of hers were found in a nearby shed, but the detail that's always stayed with me is that 18 months after her disappearance, her backpack was discovered 26 miles away, mysteriously wrapped in trash bags. Just thinking about it gives me the chills.
Now, dear reader, it's your turn. What chilling detail of a true crime case will stay with you forever? Whether it's particularly heartbreaking, perplexing, or straight-up jaw-dropping, we want to hear it. Tell us a bit about the case and the detail that stuck with you in the comments below or via this anonymous form.