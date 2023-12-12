Hello, realtors and landlords of the BuzzFeed community! Because I am deeply nosy and always just a littttle suspicious, I have a very important question for you: what's the wildest secret you've ever kept from a client about the property they're looking to rent or buy?
For instance, perhaps the house you're selling has been back on the market more times than you can count in the past couple of years because — surprise surprise — it's a well-known local fact that it's super duper haunted. Like, things-moving-around-on-their-own, haunted.
Or maybe despite how quaint and idyllic the neighborhood looks now, you knowwww the neighbors next door are obnoxiously loud all the time — from band practice in the garage to raging parties just about every weekend.
Whatever the secret is, we wanna hear about it! In the comments below or via this 100% anonymous form, tell us the wildest secret you've kept from a potential tenant about the property. It just might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community article.