BuzzFeed readers who work late nights or overnight, this one is for you. Whether you get off work waaaay after the typical 9 to 5-ers, or your day doesn't end until everyone else's is starting the next morning, I've gotta know — have you ever had a creepy experience on the job? Whether it's true crime, paranormal, or anything in between, we'd love to hear about your experience.
For instance, perhaps you were the only one working the register well into the wee hours of the morning, and all of a sudden, things around the shop just...inexplicably started moving...even though there's literally no one else there and hasn't been for some time.
Or maybe you're a security guard who had a particularly weird interaction with a stranger wandering around late at night, only for them to vanish in the blink of an eye, like they were never even there.
Whether your run-in was with a ghost, a person, or something else completely, we want to hear your creepiest late-night-on-the-job stories. In the comments below or via this anonymous form, tell us about your experience(s).