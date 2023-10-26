  • Add Yours badge

People Who Work The Night Shift — What's Your Creepiest Late Night Experience?

Whether you start work in the middle of the night or you get off when most people are heading to bed, we wanna hear the creepiest things you've experienced.

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed readers who work late nights or overnight, this one is for you. Whether you get off work waaaay after the typical 9 to 5-ers, or your day doesn't end until everyone else's is starting the next morning, I've gotta know — have you ever had a creepy experience on the job? Whether it's true crime, paranormal, or anything in between, we'd love to hear about your experience.

A person in a dark parking lot
Greg Pease / Getty Images

For instance, perhaps you were the only one working the register well into the wee hours of the morning, and all of a sudden, things around the shop just...inexplicably started moving...even though there's literally no one else there and hasn't been for some time.

A person sitting on a bench outside of a convenience store
Paco Navarro / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Or maybe you're a security guard who had a particularly weird interaction with a stranger wandering around late at night, only for them to vanish in the blink of an eye, like they were never even there.

Screenshot from &quot;Us&quot;
Monkeypaw Productions

Whether your run-in was with a ghost, a person, or something else completely, we want to hear your creepiest late-night-on-the-job stories. In the comments below or via this anonymous form, tell us about your experience(s).