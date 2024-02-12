Taylor Swift Basically Just Won The Super Bowl, So Here Are 23 Funny Swiftie Super Bowl Tweets
"Thinking of all the men that lost their money tonight betting against Taylor Swift!"
If you, like me, really only tuned in to the big game last night for a) Super Bowl snacks, b) Usher's halftime performance, and c) a chance to see Taylor Alison Swift have the time of her life, you've come to the right place! I've rounded up the very best Swiftie Super Bowl tweets my timeline had to offer. Without further ado, here are 23 hilarious Taylor-inspired tweets:
If any of these tweets made you do a little nose-snort while scrolling, consider giving these users a follow, too!
1.
WHEN KILLATRAV MADE IT TO THE THIRTEENTH YARDLINE I KNEW WHAT WAS ABOUT TO HAPPEN YUP YUP YUP!!! KARMA LITERALLYYYYY THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS— abigail🪩 (@stepyoutake) February 12, 2024
2.
wait what were surprise songs https://t.co/SUKUW1WLaZ— ✨holly⸆⸉ 𓆙 (@hollyhollssss) February 12, 2024
3.
thinking of all the men that lost their money tonight betting against taylor swift pic.twitter.com/FmbsenCueG— brooke (@conradsconklin) February 12, 2024
4.
NOW SHE KNOWS WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TO WATCH HER ON A GRAINY LIVESTREAM PICKING UP HER GUITAR AND SAYING “WELCOME TO THE ACOUSTIC SET” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/uPh9zUbjtr— Mari 🖤 ERAS TOUR AUSTRALIA (@swiftsbelle) February 12, 2024
5.
TAYLOR SWIFT WON THE SUPER BOWL IN HER ROOKIE YEAR IKTR— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024
6.
me @ the chiefs rn pic.twitter.com/EXn4IJ3oly— adelita ⸆⸉ (@adelicate_13) February 12, 2024
7.
when taylor said “lose something babe” she didn’t mean the superbowl— julia 💌🌹 (@maroonswiftieee) February 12, 2024
8.
Watching the game on nick was a good choice pic.twitter.com/Ve6Pt06ugY— 🐍castles crumbling (@thelakessnakes) February 11, 2024
9.
everyone: wow taylor is in the stadium for the #SuperBowl— hannah | eras hangover era (@sippingaugust) February 11, 2024
swifties: this is where we lost cowboy like me
10.
the chiefs are playing like they’re the ones that just played 4 shows in tokyo and flew back to be here— katie (@tightropealone) February 12, 2024
11.
“so am i the shit or the fart?” pic.twitter.com/rnSbFkbF8r— paris rae (@parisrae13) February 11, 2024
12.
helppp pic.twitter.com/f2ufcdkDXd— 𝐈𝐯𝐲 ᥫ᭡ (@saltstreams13) February 12, 2024
13.
This is the skin of a killa Taylor https://t.co/t9a1QpFPaF— MAStermind: Eras Tour LDN N4/5/6 (@samisntokay) February 11, 2024
14.
personally if taylor swift was watching me play football I would be trying harder— katelyn (@noitskatelyn) February 12, 2024
15.
swifties watching overtime pic.twitter.com/nzAVWR7yUI— alex (@mysticaItime) February 12, 2024
16.
when you get the evermore type of drunk instead of reputation. pic.twitter.com/auHWxT8a5G— swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) February 12, 2024
17.
barbies mojo dojo— lucille 🤍 NOLA ‘24 (@__theantihero__) February 11, 2024
dream house casa house pic.twitter.com/TnDoXccLxr
18.
“but daddy, i love him…”— ellie 🫶🏼 (@ellie_elizabet) February 11, 2024
“YEH ME TOO KIDDO HE’S PRETTY DAMN COOL” pic.twitter.com/GOiRwMxBsL
19.
"Ice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/y5mUKTEuJ6— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 11, 2024
20.
not to be dramatic but the last surprise song she sang in allegiant stadium was white horse which ends with her saying she’ll find somebody, somewhere who treats her well😭🤍— addy 🪩 (@addyatmidnight) February 12, 2024
and LOOK AT HER NOW pic.twitter.com/s5Pbd669kn
21.
me not even being sad to wake up on a monday morning because taylor swift and travis kelce content is bringing me serotonin pic.twitter.com/YVy3QcKD4f— grace (@myyylover) February 12, 2024
22.
i can’t believe swifties experienced their team winning a super bowl before some actual football fans LOL— mia ౨ৎ 10 DAYS (@miaslastkiss) February 12, 2024
23. And finally,
KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS WINNING THE SUPER BOWL TROPHY 🔥🔥🔥— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024