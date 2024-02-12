Skip To Content
Taylor Swift Basically Just Won The Super Bowl, So Here Are 23 Funny Swiftie Super Bowl Tweets

"Thinking of all the men that lost their money tonight betting against Taylor Swift!"

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Swifties, we did it! We won the Super Bowl on our very first try!

Taylor Swift flexing in celebration after the Super Bowl
Pa Wire - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

If you, like me, really only tuned in to the big game last night for a) Super Bowl snacks, b) Usher's halftime performance, and c) a chance to see Taylor Alison Swift have the time of her life, you've come to the right place! I've rounded up the very best Swiftie Super Bowl tweets my timeline had to offer. Without further ado, here are 23 hilarious Taylor-inspired tweets:

If any of these tweets made you do a little nose-snort while scrolling, consider giving these users a follow, too!

1.

Twitter: @stepyoutake

2.

Twitter: @hollyhollssss

3.

Twitter: @conradsconklin

4.

Twitter: @swiftsbelle

5.

Twitter: @tswifterastour

6.

Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @adelicate_13

7.

Twitter: @maroonswiftieee

8.

Twitter: @thelakessnakes

9.

Twitter: @sippingaugust

10.

Twitter: @tightropealone

11.

Twitter: @parisrae13

12.

Twitter: @saltstreams13

13.

Twitter: @samisntokay

14.

Twitter: @noitskatelyn

15.

Twitter: @mysticaItime

16.

Defodi Images / DeFodi Images via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @swifferstruggle

17.

Twitter: @__theantihero__

18.

Twitter: @ellie_elizabet

19.

Twitter: @cjzero

20.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @addyatmidnight

21.

Twitter: @myyylover

22.

Twitter: @miaslastkiss

23. And finally,

Twitter: @tswifterastour