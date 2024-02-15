17 Uncomplicated Yet Highly Efficient Life Hacks That People Swear By

15. "When navigating a crowded place with people going every which way, focus your gaze upon the spot you're walking toward. We look at each other's eyes when trying to avoid bumping into each other, and maintaining your gaze on the spot you're headed allows people to subconsciously see how to avoid you, and they'll adjust their path accordingly."

"You won't have any more of those awkward encounters where you're looking at another person and you both keep trying to turn in the same direction. I read this trick years ago and use it all the time in stores, the mall, etc., and it really does work. Maybe it's because I look like a psychopath, and people are trying to avoid me altogether, but either way, it works. "

—u/ZacPensol