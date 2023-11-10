31 Times Restaurants Tried A Little Too Hard To Be Instagram-Worthy

1.
The chef that served these fried green beans in a pot...which is lodged in a running shoe, which I, personally, would put on to run away from this establishment once and for all:
2.
This sushi restaurant that said, 'Seafood, m'lady?'
3.
This restaurant that seemingly ran out of clean bowls, because I cannot fathom why else someone would serve this in a measuring cup:
4.
The chef that said, "Well, these pot stickers are gonna stick to a pot one way or another, I guess:"
5.
The way this restaurant presented these *checks notes* fried pork nipples (???) on a ceramic pig with flutes of hot pork broth to wash it all down:
6.
This restaurant, which took "shoveling food in your mouth," like, super literally:
7.
This chef that very logically served this coleslaw in a frying pan, which is an integral tool in the coleslaw-making process, as you all know:
8.
The chef who made the conscious decision to serve these crackers on an upside-down shoe which is itself wedged in a tiny bowl of grass:
9.
The restaurant behind this deconstructed cheeseburger served on dried leaves, wood, and branches, aka basically a deconstructed burger on a deconstructed tree:
10.
The restaurant that took a charcuterie board — which is famously served on an easy-to-eat board — and put it all in a glass:
11.
This restaurant that, I will admit, kinda popped off with this presentation, but I am, like, 1000% sure there's month-old cotton candy gunk in all its lil; nooks and crannies:
12.
The chef that served these appetizers on nails that I really hope come with a complimentary tetanus shot for dessert:
13.
This restaurant, which started off the meal strong by serving the bread in *checks notes* a Versace shoe???
14.
And this restaurant, which put these appetizers in my version of a Versace shoe, aka a Croc:
15.
Honestly I don't think I even need to comment on this one, the lamb chop served on a tablet truly speaks for itself:
16.
The chef who, personally, I imagine has to chug a can of soda on the spot every time someone orders this dish:
17.
The part-time snowboarder, full-time chef who absolutely had a 3 a.m. aha! moment and came into work the next day to serve pizza like this:
18.
The chef who plated this and said, "chugga chugga choo choo, open up!"
19.
The place that served these "pork loin tacos" that I will not comment on, because I was told if you have nothing nice to say, you probably shouldn't say anything at all <3:
20.
The chef behind this complete prime rib dinner served in a martini glass that is pure nightmare fuel for folks who hate their food touching:
21.
The restaurant that inexplicably served this person a meal in a clean baking dish that was not used to make the meal in any way, shape, or form:
22.
This restaurant that, per the plate of food in the background, knows how to serve food normally, but decided to say, "Fuck it" and put these sliders and fries in a bucket just because:
23.
The restaurant that knows their food is so good, it's a real hidden treasure (and maaaybe ran a bit too far with that idea):
24.
The restaurant that served this chicken on a stick??? on an upside-down wine glass?? filled with veggies?? And covered in foam??? How do you even eat this??
25.
The chef that served these piping hot fries inside a jar that I just know made them immediately soggy as hell:
26.
The chef that chose to serve these croquettes like this, because nothing says "yum" like a pale, severed hand:
27.
The restaurant that served this sorbet in an orange peel that, honestly, is fine, but the bed of raw black beans on the bottom is an interesting choice:
28.
This restaurant, which — for whatever godforsaken reason —served these fried potatoes on a hacky sack:
29.
The restaurant that decided to be 🤪 wild 🤪 and plated their apps in these wheely contraptions that, according to OP, tipped over whenever they tried to grab a bite with a fork:
30.
The restaurant that went through the effort of bringing out a whole ass sink, but didn't even fill it with fries:
31.
And finally, the chef that I can only imagine ran out of plates and in a pure state of panic, told his crew to plate this burger on a hub cap: