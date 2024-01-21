28 Photos I Found This Month That I Feel Like I Definitely Wasn't Supposed To See

1.This person, whose body sent them a very clear, "eff you!"
2.This person who found a bottle of cough syrup in their attic that was so old, it was still made with heroin in it:
3.This "I'm sorry" letter OP's kid gave her that's giving ~baby's first ransom note~:
4.This open grave that we can all agree someone (something?) escaped from, right?
5.This person, who I can only assume is brewing an absolutely wild potion in here:
6.This letter from the Ohio Department of Taxation that certainly doesn't make whatever's inside sound like good news:
7.This chopped up veg that kinda looks like there was an alien invasion and, uh, the aliens did not win:
8.This unfortunately placed jacket that would have me calling 911 STAT:
9.This headless person waiting for the subway, because headless horsemen are soooo 1820s:
10.This photo, which gives "space ships" a whole new definition:
11.This bus ad that proves time travel is real, because in the year 2024 we are still trying to get people vaccinated for polio like it's the 1950s:
12.This cool as heck cloud that's either A) a portal to another dimension where everything is pastel or B) aliens:
13.This crosswalk button that's apparently been repurposed as a very effective "press for snails" button:
14.This strange metal obelisk someone found in the middle of the woods. This whole encounter gives "opening scene of a horror movie" energy, really:
15.These alternate universe black-and-white Cheetos that I really hope are black and white on the inside, too:
16.This sign that would have me ready to shell out $50, because now I gotta know what secrets lurk behind this mystery door:
17.This Chamomile tea that brewed into something soooo purple it looks a little radioactive:
18.This lil' leaf that looks suspiciously like the view when you look outside an airplane, which can only mean one thing: lil' cities of tiny bugs!!!
19.This delicious looking Nutella sandwich that— haha just kidding, it's actually just a banana cut in half:
20.This absolute mindfuck of a picture that took my brain — and that of everyone in this Reddit thread — no less than two business days to comprehend what the heck we were looking at:
21.This train station in Denmark that looks like what happens when Thomas the Train doesn't get what he wants:
22.This person who told Reddit that no matter how many times they close this hatch above their bed, it opens again when they're not around. IDK how to break this to you, bestie, but someone is definitely watching you sleep from there!!!
23.This grandpa who still has his ORIGINAL PHONE that was installed over a hundred years ago! I had no idea phones once looked like this! In order to make a call, OP explained that you'd ask the operator to connect you to the person you wanted to call either by their name or by their street address:
24.This mussel pasta that came with a fun lil' surprise — tiny crabs inside every single mussel (and, probably, food poisoning):
25.This person, who is standing a liiiiiiiittle too close to this 3,700 FEET DEEP HOLE than I am comfortable with, personally:
26.This 30-year-old horse tooth that makes me wanna grab a toothbrush and give my not-so-pearly whites a nice clean:
27.This! Giant! Mushroom! growing in someone's basement that certainly didn't leave mush room (heh) for anything else to fit down there:
28.And finally, this naked "Tickle Me Elmo" that makes me deeply uncomfortable, thanks for asking!!!!