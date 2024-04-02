27 Photos I Found This Month That...Uhhh...I Definitely Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See

1.
This driver who, honestly, probably would've made me crash right into their car:
2.
This 1900s dental model that really could've used some googly eyes or something to make it a little less...horrifying:
3.
These mannequins in Japan that are doing way too much for my comfort:
4.
The sweet little "welcome home" message this person found written on their house after returning from vacation:
5.
These sinister potatoes that are a few days away from taking over the whole house, it seems:
6.
The demonic red glow in the hallway outside this person's apartment every night that would have me SPRINTING to and from my door, just in case:
7.
This children's book cover that definitely would've given me nightmares as a kid:
8.
This stunning photo of the stars reflecting on a swamp at nigh— oh, just kidding, it's actually just a bunch of gators:
9.
This sneaky cat who may or may not be watching you as you read this 👀:
10.
This vending machine inside a grocery store that?? sells??? ammunition???? Because 'MERICA, I guess!
11.
This ominous sign that, uh, certainly makes me have a couple of questions about who the hell is on the other end of this phone:
12.
Just everything about this, which has now given me a fear of escalators on top of my pre-existing fear of elevators:
13.
This green gummy bear version on the human centipede:
14.
This "666" doorway to nowhere that's gotta be some kind of portal to hell, right?
15.
This university that has a feminine product INCINERATOR in its bathroom stalls:
16.
This horrifying mannequin that's part of this restaurant's Christmas display, because nothing screams "holly jolly" quite like a waiter that'll rip your face off:
17.
This landlord who decided to conduct their own weird little social experiment and share its findings with their tenants:
18.
This very talented person who tried to boil some eggs and accidentally created this goo-like spider web concoction:
19.
This pizza box logo that looks like a normal hand heart at first glance, but it's actually made up of two strangely shaped and weirdly buff dogs:
20.
This flooded tunnel that is definitely the secret lair of some kind of water-based super villain:
21.
This, uh, half of a mannequin that looks more than a little embarrassed to have been tossed outside in its birthday suit:
22.
This person's, uh, unique car security system:
23.
This person who found the ghost of a leaf:
24.
This piece of wood that I'm pretty sure is actually a fossilized giant's head:
25.
This stairway that goes straight up for 13 full stories, so you better hope you don't trip!
26.
Absolutely everything about this white spider that, according to OP, is infected by a parasitic fungus:
27.
And finally, this medical mannequin that is giving zombified Willem Dafoe: