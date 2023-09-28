28 People Who Girlbossed A Bit To Close To The Sun And, Ultimately, Failed

1.The poor soul who just wanted some yummy cheese and instead got played by the packaging:
2.The person in charge of creating these age groups that pretty much said "fuck 28-year-olds specifically <3:"
3.The person who designed this sign to celebrate their favorite season of all, 🌸💐sping🌷🦋:
4.And this person — who I choose to believe is the same as the person above — who made some decor for my personal favorite season, 🍁🧣foll🍂☕️:
5.The person who designed this fan with an on/off switch that is inexplicably behind the blades?? How does one turn this off?? Are you meant to lose fingers with this???
6.Whoever works for the city of Binghamton, New York and decided to yassify their boring old trash cans into these......that look waaay too much like mailboxes and will absolutely be wreaking havoc on the local USPS branch:
7.The person handing out these DoorDash coupons who said, "Here, have 50% off AND some sticky residue on your windshield that will never, ever go away!"
8.The person who made this package for.....cough syrup and baby mucus???? Baby cough syrup and mucus???
9.The person who thought adding 20+ tags to the inside seam of this sports bra was a perfectly sane, logical decision and would not actively make me want to burn this bra and all its dumb, itchy tags:
10.Satan himself, who I assume is the one responsible for making this awful word search puzzle that includes LITERALLY NONE OF THE WORDS IT ASKS YOU TO FIND:
11.This person, who tried to outsmart the wasps by putting up a fake nest to deter them......only for them to start building a real nest right on top of it:
12.The employee who tried to make this look like a better deal than it actually was, but forgot to remove the sticker that clearly says it was originally only £17:
13.This person, who girlbossed a bit too close to the sun and bargained soooooo impressively, the seller raised the price:
14.This hotel directory that I just know made me lose brain cells trying to read it:
15.The person who designed these Aladdin-themed salt shakers, who completely missed the opportunity to have the salt come out of the spout, aka the only logical place to put it:
16.The person who green-lit these despicably short high school bathroom stall doors, because being 16 isn't hard enough without your high school nemesis watching you poop, I guess:
17.The person who designed this...unfortunate 9/11 memorial that, honestly, speaks for itself:
18.The person tasked with putting a guitar in this "Nashville" sign, who thought, "I know exactly which letter looks like a guitar.....a V!!!!"
19.The designer of this connect-the-dots puzzle that, uh, created some kinda cryptid, I guess????:
20.The person who played the world's cruelest joke and put some boring, plain bread in a package that claims multiple times that it is not, in fact, plain bread:
21.The person who effed up and put 31 identical instruction cards in this set, and only one actual flash card:
22.The person who designed this company's toilet cleaner and dish soap to look pretty much identical at first glance, which is truly just a mistake waiting to happen:
23.The owner of the establishment who decided to start the suggested tip at 30%, because that will definitely entice people to give you money and certainly not piss them off so much they don't tip at all:
24.The person who heard students' complaints about a lack of privacy in the bathroom......so they decided to install glass doors that are waaaaay too see-through for my comfort:
25.The person who picked this font and color combo for the decor on this bottle of room spray, which they could apparently read effortlessly (haha, same...me, too, I definitely know what that says):
26.The designer of this open-air shopping center who put roofing over the whole thing EXCEPT the benches:
27.The person who made this horse statue and said, "Yeah, looks about right!"
28.And finally......just, everything about whoever made this abomination of a toilet. Why is it crooked!!! Why does it have sharp edges!!! WHY IS THE SEAT SO FAR BACK!!!!