17. "I was about 14 years old, and my sister was 21, married, and living in a nearby town. One Thursday night, I came home late from some school activity and found my parents sitting in the living room of our house, entertaining friends of theirs. I had a terrible headache, which was very unusual, so I excused myself and went upstairs to my bedroom and lay down with the lights out. I fell sound asleep for maybe an hour. Later, I felt something tugging at my pant leg and I sat up, expecting it to be one of my parents. Instead, a tall, skinny man stood still at the foot of my bed, looking at me. He had on a hat and unusual clothing. I can't explain what exactly about it was unusual, but it just felt off, like he didn't belong. Scared, I buried my head in my pillow for a few seconds, hoping it would go away. When I looked again, he was gone."

"Still startled and somewhat in shock, I went downstairs, where my parents were still talking to the other couple. It seemed too late for them to be entertaining, as it was after 9 p.m. I asked my mother if anyone had been upstairs, and everyone looked at me dumbfounded and said no. I told them that I saw someone in my room. I tried to explain what I saw, but I found myself struggling to describe his odd clothing. They kind of chuckled, and my mom said, 'You were just having a dream.' I left the room, and the incident was not brought up again until two nights later.

On Saturday, my sister and her husband came over for dinner. After eating, we were sitting around talking, and my sister said, 'Oh, I have a fun story to tell!' She described how she and her husband went to a seance, where a person who claimed to have a contact in the spirit world asked if anyone in attendance wanted to have the spirit visit someone who wasn’t there and report back on their condition. My sister, of course, volunteered and asked to have the spirit visit me. The spirit reported to the medium that 'her brother was alright, but something was causing a pain in his head.'



I asked her what night the seance was, and she said Thursday. When I asked the time, she said it was late, sometime after nine. I asked who the spirit was and if the medium had described him. My sister said the medium told them he was a carpenter from Chicago who had been killed in the Chicago fire. That was it! His clothing was what a workman or laborer of that time period would have been wearing, like a coverall. His gaunt looks were those of a hardworking man. It all made sense! He seemed serious but peaceful in the few seconds I encountered him, and something about the way his touch felt on my leg seemed reassuring."

—Anonymous