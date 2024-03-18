"I Saved My Money...Just To Be Disappointed": Travelers Are Being Brutally Honest About The Vacation Destinations That Aren't Worth The Money Or Hype

Recently, redditor u/ElisaBelloo asked, "In your travels, which city was the biggest letdown?" Travelers from all over the world took to the thread and were refreshingly (and sometimes brutally) honest about the travel destinations that didn't quite live up to their expectations. So, here are 15 popular vacation spots that — according to fellow travelers — actually might not be worth the money and hype:
1. "Dubai. It's like Vegas with no soul. I never thought Vegas had a soul, then I visited Dubai."
2. "Hollywood. If 'who hurt you' was a city."
3. "LA is terrible if you don’t have a local to show you around."
4. "Niagara Falls, Ontario. Not the falls themselves — they're spectacular. The town is awful."
5. "Reykjavik, Iceland. I loved Iceland, but Reykjavik is very touristy. The rest of the country is absolutely amazing, though."
6. "Cairo, Egypt, without a doubt. Anyone who hasn't been: Just google it and the horror stories will keep you away."
7. "Daytona Beach, Florida. I was SO excited to go to Florida in high school. There were cockroaches in the hotel room. A biohazard bag in the water. All the scummy touristy stuff. No thanks. I worked at the school store and saved my money all year to afford the trip just to be disappointed."
8. "Naples, Italy. Rome had a reputation for being messy and smelly for decades, which I saw firsthand. They've since cleaned it up, and it's as beautiful as you'd hope. Naples, on the other hand, feels like a slum for the most part. It's messy, unwelcoming, and doesn't honor its history the way much of Italy does."
9. "Venice, Italy in the summer. I was there in February, and it was an amazing time. Summer, though? No."
10. "Las Vegas, Nevada. It's all fun for two nights, but we made a mistake and stayed for four nights. Couldn't wait to leave."
11. "Austin, Texas. For all its 'keep Austin weird' crap, it’s simply not weird."
12. "Atlantic City, New Jersey. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as in I'm never going there again."
13. "San Jose, California. I think it actively tries to be as boring as humanly possible."
14. "Dallas, Texas. I cannot believe how boring that city is. I’ve had much more fun in every other Texas city I’ve visited (Austin, San Antonio, even Fort Worth!)."
15. And finally, "Berlin, Germany. The most unfriendly place I have been in my entire life, and I’ve been to Paris."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.