I'm Gonna Be Straightforward With You — These 23 People Have Some Weird, Creepy Sh*t Going On In Their Lives, And I Am Both Horrified And Deeply Intrigued

1.This hiker, who found this twine-wrapped specimen menacingly sitting inside a tree, aka the perfect opening scene to a horror movie:
2.This boyfriend — named Nick — who went into the attic of his girlfriend's apartment and found his name carved into the wall with a pentagram underneath:
3.The daughter who received this unsettling text from her mom — who was sleeping just a few doors down — in the middle of the night:
4.This person who found a walkie-talkie rigged to be on at all times stashed in the chimney of their home, aka it's definitely time to move, besties!!!!!:
5.The person who just wanted to have a nice carbonated beverage and instead is getting some secret, paranormal message via bubbles:
6.This person, who found a dirty footprint hiiiigh up on their wall, leading to the attic:
7.This now-anonymous redditor, who was sent a photo OF THEMSELF via Airdrop hours after being outside, from a user named "Im watching u":
8.This person, who left their car window cracked open and came back to find that someone left these for them:
9.This person, who probably stumbled upon this pile of creepy masks left by a retired (or at least.....that's what they want you to think.....) slasher:
10.The target of this not-so-subtle serial killer who was definitelllllly put on their kill-list for telling them that they used the wrong "your" here:
11.This person who got LOCKED INSIDE THEIR BATHROOM because the cabinet right outside seemingly moved on its own, blocking the door:
12.The bus driver who got this terrifying message, which is very much giving ~zombie apocalypse~:
13.This person (shoe footprints) who was working in what they thought was an abandoned basement.....but I guess not. :)
14.The DoorDasher who had to walk past this, uhhhh, suspicious door to deliver an order:
15.The person who was casually walking around the cemetery and found this gravestone, which is giving either the opening scene or the closing scene of a scary movie about a curse:
16.This person, who found an unexpected package on their doorstep containing this creepy ass thing:
17.This fortune cookie fortune that seems like a threat planted by a scary movie killer, to be opened right before an all-out chase sequence:
18.The person who got this threatening text from a random number, which is very much giving Scream but for Gen Z'ers:
19.This tourist who was on the underground in London and found...several empty packages of raw meat??? Sans meat????:
20.The person — who, mind you, lives in TEXAS — who received an ominous letter from a random person in Poland.......WITH ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRITTEN ON IT. Like, there's gotta be invisible ink or something, right??
21.The manager who found this unknown trail-cam pointed at the BACK door of the restaurant she manages:
22.The unfortunate soul who just wanted to dig a new garden bed and instead unearthed THIS:
23.And finally, the redditor whose job it is to inspect every single one of these cars, which they do at night with a flashlight as seen below. This feels like nightmare fuel to me!!!! You cannot convince me something is not gonna jump out from behind one of those!!!