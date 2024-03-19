22 Interesting As Hell Photos I Found On The Internet This Week

1.
This mailman's hat, which has a solar panel on top that powers its built-in fan:
2.
This LIDL parking structure in Crete that casually houses a preserved archaeological site:
3.
This view of Antarctica on a flight from Chile to Australia:
4.
This person's phone camera, which captures these flames as purple instead of the orange they are IRL:
5.
This person's *checks notes* FLESH-EATING SPIDER BITE that turned into a heart-shaped scar, because I guess the spider was a little sorry:
6.
This wall in Lyon, France that — believe it or not — is 100% painted:
7.
This seasoning that — yes — is made by the same Dell that makes computers:
8.
This house that has its own built-in vacuum system:
9.
This battery that can be recharged with a phone charger:
10.
This biker's lace safety vest, which puts the fun in functional:
11.
This 99-year-old penny that is still in circulation (and certainly looks like it has seen better days):
12.
This grocery store that has a self-checkout machine built into their shopping carts:
13.
This literal onion ring:
14.
This 20th-century bridge in Aberystwyth, Wales that was built over an 18th-century turnpike, which was also built over a medieval bridge, and kept the latter two visible:
15.
These garlic bread-flavored Lay's potato chips from Thailand that I personally need to try, like, immediately:
16.
This person, whose hands were dyed yellow and black from harvesting and shucking wild walnuts:
17.
This fish-shaped ingot used for cooking (like in water you boil for pasta, for example), that, according to the OP, can supplement you with up to five years' worth of iron:
18.
This hotel that has a handy vending machine guide to make finding exactly what you're craving super easy:
19.
This grocery store in the UK that has special tags you can quietly leave on a cart that has wonky or, uh, not-so-quiet wheels:
20.
This couple's wedding receipt from 1961, which cost about $580 total in USD:
21.
This person who caught a perfect snowflake in her hair:
22.
And finally, this vending machine in Switzerland, that is exclusively for fondue cheeses: