    22 Interesting As Hell Photos I Found On The Internet This Week

    I have not stopped thinking about this person's heart-shaped flesh-eating spider bite scar since I learned about it three days ago, and now you won't either. <3

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This mailman's hat, which has a solar panel on top that powers its built-in fan:

    Person wearing a large straw hat with a vent on top, viewed from above
    u/hiddenplantain / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. This LIDL parking structure in Crete that casually houses a preserved archaeological site:

    Exhibit with artifacts behind glass and informational panel in a parking garage setting
    u/stanxv / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This view of Antarctica on a flight from Chile to Australia:

    Aerial view of snowy landscape through airplane window, another plane&#x27;s contrail in the distance
    u/MichaelT1991 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    4. This person's phone camera, which captures these flames as purple instead of the orange they are IRL:

    Cooking meal with four seasoned pork chops in a skillet, and pots of milk and peas, hot dogs on a stove
    u/fadedtile / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    5. This person's *checks notes* FLESH-EATING SPIDER BITE that turned into a heart-shaped scar, because I guess the spider was a little sorry:

    Bruise on skin shaped like a heart
    u/shelbyyalexandra / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    I was today years old when I learned that flesh-eating spiders exist and now I have a new fear!

    6. This wall in Lyon, France that — believe it or not — is 100% painted:

    Painted mural of notable individuals on building facade, including windows and architectural details
    u/b98765 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Even the balconies?? Like, what?? My brain hurts!!!

    7. This seasoning that — yes — is made by the same Dell that makes computers:

    Two spice bottles labeled &quot;Natural Cajun Season&quot; and &quot;Natural BBQ Season&quot; by DELL Technologies, on a white surface
    u/StaticHolocene / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. This house that has its own built-in vacuum system:

    A person&#x27;s finger pointing at an open, empty wall-mounted vacuum inlet, with a coiled hose below it
    u/idkimaperson21 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Yeah, if my house had this, I would never shut up about it.

    9. This battery that can be recharged with a phone charger:

    Hand holding a green AA battery with recycling symbols and instructions
    u/dustyraisininacorner / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    10. This biker's lace safety vest, which puts the fun in functional:

    Person on a bicycle wearing a high-visibility vest, viewed from behind
    u/e-9O / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    11. This 99-year-old penny that is still in circulation (and certainly looks like it has seen better days):

    United States Lincoln wheat penny from 1925 with visible wear and tear
    u/sparkl3butt / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. This grocery store that has a self-checkout machine built into their shopping carts:

    Self-checkout kiosk screen reads &quot;Skip the line&quot; with a barcode scanner and payment terminal adjacent
    u/Euphoric_Gold_3271 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    A socially anxious person's dream!!!!! (It's me, hi!)

    13. This literal onion ring:

    onion ring that is in the shape of a diamond ring
    u/Alert-Journalist596 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    14. This 20th-century bridge in Aberystwyth, Wales that was built over an 18th-century turnpike, which was also built over a medieval bridge, and kept the latter two visible:

    Stone bridge with dual arches over a gorge, surrounded by vegetation
    u/Mobile-Count-5148 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    15. These garlic bread-flavored Lay's potato chips from Thailand that I personally need to try, like, immediately:

    Lays &quot;Taste of Italy&quot; garlic bread flavor chip packet with promotional text and product image
    u/wild--wes / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    16. This person, whose hands were dyed yellow and black from harvesting and shucking wild walnuts:

    Person showing a hand with dark smudges, likely from a substance or activity, with a ring on the ring finger
    u/LePetitRenardRoux / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Personally, I did not know walnuts could do that!

    17. This fish-shaped ingot used for cooking (like in water you boil for pasta, for example), that, according to the OP, can supplement you with up to five years' worth of iron:

    Decorative fish-shaped object in a basin
    u/amg433 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    ANEMIC GIRLIES RISE!!

    18. This hotel that has a handy vending machine guide to make finding exactly what you're craving super easy:

    Vending machine directory sign with machine and floor listings for Pepsi, Coke, water, snacks, and ice
    u/Impracticalweeb / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. This grocery store in the UK that has special tags you can quietly leave on a cart that has wonky or, uh, not-so-quiet wheels:

    Sign reads &quot;Wonky wheels? If your trolley has a mind of its own, please stick a tag on it&quot; with orange tags labeled &quot;Please repair me&quot; below
    u/qwerty11055 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Is it just me, or do you also feel like you always get a cart that is doing THE MOST?

    20. This couple's wedding receipt from 1961, which cost about $580 total in USD:

    Image of a stained receipt with numerous handwritten line items and totals, some text redacted for privacy
    Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This person who caught a perfect snowflake in her hair:

    Person with wet hair, snowflakes visible, wearing a winter jacket
    u/GDITurbo77 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally, this vending machine in Switzerland, that is exclusively for fondue cheeses:

    A vending machine with several shelves filled with packaged cheese fondue sets
    u/stezzle / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    I am looking up flights to Switzerland as we speak!

    h/t r/mildlyinteresting