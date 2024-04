17 Not-So-Fun Facts That Are Actually Pretty Damn Dark

2.

"The low reflective bumper on the rear of an 18-wheeler trailer is called a Mansfield Bar . It's named after actor Jayne Mansfield, who died after her driver ran into the back of a trailer at 2 in the morning in 1967. Jayne, her lawyer, and her children, including 3-year-old Mariska Hargitay, were in the vehicle. The car slid under the trailer and none of the adults survived the crash."