13 Fascinating — And Sometimes Dark — Facts About Christmas That You Probably Didn't Know

2.

In Victorian England, there was a beloved Christmastime game called " snapdragon ," in which players would snatch and eat as many treats as they could out of a literal burning fire. To play, brandy was set on fire, and treats like nuts and raisins were tossed into the flames. Players would take turns seeing who could eat the most without getting burnt. According to Samuel Johnson's 1775 A Dictionary of the English Language , those skilled at the game would literally "put [the fruit] blazing into the mouth, which, being closed, the fire would at once extinguish." The game is mentioned in the works of several literary figures, such as Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll, and Shakespeare.