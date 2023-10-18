"NTA. You essentially paid for her holiday. If you then go elsewhere, then that's up to you — you have no obligation to tell her or check with her first. She has no right to expect you to be her babysitter on your 40-year wedding anniversary trip! Jane needs to check her entitlement. Funny how she wanted time with her husband without the kids but didn’t think you and your wife would want that on such a special occasion.



The thing she doesn't understand or take into account either is that I am sure over those 40 years and with three children, you and your wife have already made many compromises to put your kids before you (you sound like the kind of amazing parents that would). It's now time for her to give back and make sure you and your wife get to enjoy some of those things you have missed out on. I'm glad you and your wife enjoyed yourselves, happy anniversary! 🍾🥂"

—No_Initiative_8480