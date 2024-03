Podcasts, Scams, And 13 Other Things People Think Are Currently In Their "Golden Age"

Recently, redditor u/ JackHammerAwesome asked , "What is currently in its 'Golden age,' but not enough people know about it?" I think this is such a good question! I don't know about you, but I tend to think of something being in its golden agethe fact, and never really stop to consider what's in its prime in the here and now. There's something kind of wonderful about reading through these and thinking about all the interesting and incredible eras we'realive during without even realizing it (as opposed to, you know, thinking about how we've been existing in "unprecedented times" for, like, ever now). So, here are 15 things that people currently believe are in their ~slay era~: