Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

In Just Four Tweets, Chinmayi Sripaada Shut Down Everyone Who Was Pissed At A.R. Rahman Singing In Tamil

"Chase the American dream, your kids can learn Spanish; live in the UK that once colonised India – but cry foul when you hear Tamil songs."

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Music legend A.R. Rahman is currently on a world tour, and on July 8 he performed in Wembley.

Twitter: @ARRahmanFC24x7

His concert began a huge debate online as people who attended the concert were upset that the music maestro sang multiple Tamil songs.

twitter.com

As North Indians kept mounting the outrage, South Indians took no time to chime in and shut shit down.

twitter.com

And possibly the best response to all the people who actually don't know Rahman's Tamil roots, was playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada's tweets.

Twitter: @Chinmayi

In just four tweets, she explained why this outrage was unnecessary.

Twitter: @Chinmayi

And how hypocritical we can actually be.

Twitter: @Chinmayi

She ended with an argument for why everyone should be allowed to speak in the language they please.

Twitter: @Chinmayi
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India