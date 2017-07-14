Music legend A.R. Rahman is currently on a world tour, and on July 8 he performed in Wembley.
His concert began a huge debate online as people who attended the concert were upset that the music maestro sang multiple Tamil songs.
As North Indians kept mounting the outrage, South Indians took no time to chime in and shut shit down.
And possibly the best response to all the people who actually don't know Rahman's Tamil roots, was playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada's tweets.
In just four tweets, she explained why this outrage was unnecessary.
And how hypocritical we can actually be.
She ended with an argument for why everyone should be allowed to speak in the language they please.
