New Evidence Proves Aboriginal People Have Been In Australia For 65,000 Years

The new archeological discovery was led by researchers at the University of Queensland and the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation, which represented the Mirarr traditional owners, and extends the timeline of Aboriginal occupation past the previous date of 45,000 years.



The research is based on the excavation in 2012 and 2015 of 11,000 artefacts in Kakadu National Park, in west Arnhem Land, at the top of the Australia. The team excavated the Madjedbebe rock shelter, which sits on an escarpment atop a sandy plain.



Study authors say laboratory analysis of the oldest artefacts at the lowest layer of the site put a "convincing age for settlement of Madjedbebe, and Australia, of 65,000 years ago". Some older artefacts could be up to 80,000-years-old.

Lead researcher, associate professor Chris Clarkson, said not only does the excavation put the date of Aboriginal occupation back 20,000 years, it also uncovered the oldest stone axe technology in the world.



There was also evidence of ochre processing.



"The site contains the oldest ground-edge stone axe technology in the world, the oldest known seed-grinding tools in Australia, and evidence of finely made stone points which may have served as spear tips," Clarkson said in a statement.



"Most striking of all, in a region known for its spectacular rock art, are the huge quantities of ground ochre, and evidence of ochre processing found at the site, from the older layer continuing through to the present."