First Nations People Support A Melbourne Council's Decision To Scrap Australia Day

But it has always been a source of distress for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who see the date as the beginning of the land theft, massacres, and control over their lives and destinies. The date has been referred to as Survival Day, Invasion Day, Sovereignty Day, or the Day of Mourning. On Tuesday, Yarra Council in inner-city Melbourne, Victoria, passed a unanimous motion against celebrating the date. The council voted to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day, stop holding citizenship ceremonies and officially support the #changethedate campaign. The council conducted an independent survey of 300 non-Indigenous people which showed strong support for changing the date to one more inclusive of Aboriginal people. It follows the decision by Fremantle Council in Western Australia last year, who voted to move Australia Day celebrations to another date. The vote faced backlash, most notably from the Turnbull government, claiming their cancellation was "political". In June, the Australian Local Government Association passed a resolution to encourage local councils across the country to consider what they could do to lobby the federal government to change the date.

"The council is using a day that should unite Australians to divide Australians," he said in a statement.



"I recognise Australia Day, and its history, is complex for many Indigenous Australians but the overwhelming majority of Australians believe the 26th of January is the day and should remain our national day."



But Melbourne-based Gamilaroi woman Karla McGrady told Buzzfeed News Turnbull's views were "absolutely contradictory" because of his government's commitment to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.



"It defies logic, that on the one hand you're speaking about wanting to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, but then don't want to acknowledge the history and trauma that sits with Australia Day for Aboriginal people," she said.



"It's willful ignorance."



Award-winning Aboriginal author Tony Birch, who also resides in Melbourne, said he was glad Yarra Council had scrapped the day, but warned against any replacement day being "commodified into another shallow celebration".



"Australia Day is nothing more than an affirmation of colonial attempts to exterminate Indigenous peoples," Birch told Buzzfeed News.



"The Yarra Council would do better to begin returning land directly to the Kulin Nation."



He said the backlash could be expected.



"I think it says more about the immaturity of the nation as a whole as much as those making their opposition known. We shouldn't expect a lot more from a nation founded on violence and staged amnesia."

McGrady says every year she chooses to lock herself away rather than "seeing people celebrating what essentially was the beginning of the end for Aboriginal people".



"When you are talking about life and our culture and who we were for so long... the destruction of that is not something I want to have a BBQ and beer over, ever."



It was a feeling shared by many other First Nations people.

