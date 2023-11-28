25 Stocking Stuffers Under $10 That Are Actually Useful

1. An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask that'll be a fun addition to their skincare routine. This clay mask turns into a fizzy layer of foam that'll clear out all the icky gunk from their face, leaving them with a fresh and clean feeling.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —LizaB
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.87.
2. A Handmade Heroes sleeping lip mask to send their lips on a tropical vacation. Made with a blend of mango and cocoa butter, plus a touch of coconut and jojoba oil, this reparative mask will have their lips feeling plump and hydrated.
This lip mask is 100% vegan and fragrance-free.
Promising review: "I am a person who ALWAYS seems to have dry lips. No matter how much water I drink or how well I eat or what product I use, I would always have dry, cracking, horrible lips. This stuff is amazing. Unlike most lip products that go away and have to be reapplied every two minutes — aptly named a mask, this stuff stays on your lips, continually moisturizing them for hours. I put this on before bed and will wake up to the soft, smooth texture in the morning. BUY IT." —Angela Brook Waters
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two styles).
3. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner that'll ensure they're getting the best air quality possible out of their machine for happy, hydrated skin. This little "swimming" cartridge keeps the tank from becoming a breeding ground for mold and other gross stuff for up to 30 days.
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
4. A massage ball for anyone who needs a moment of relaxation in the middle of a hectic day. It's like a little ball of magic that can help them relax and unwind no matter where they are.
Just have them pair it with some soothing oils and turn on the ocean wave sounds for all the relaxing vibes.
Promising review: "Amazing. Seriously, buy this. It is the best back massage I’ve ever had. I have trouble with my wrists and hands and can’t massage my husband’s back for very long. This is small and easily fits in my hand. I can give him a great massage without pain. He massaged my back with it as well and it’s phenomenal! I would definitely buy this again and I’ve recommended it to my family." —Mifflinpartyofthree
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
5. Reusable silicone straws so they can enjoy their favorite drinks over and over again without worrying about any negative impact on the planet (or dealing with annoying paper straws). Also, the horizontal snap closure makes cleanup a total breeze!
Promising review: "I love these straws! The opening makes them super easy to clean and the way they fit together when they close are perfectly sealed. They’ve never leaked or broken like some of the others I own. They are made of a thicker material that prevents them from easy being punctured. They are a little thick for some of my cups but if you make them fit they still have good suction. I would definitely recommend these." —Aeriell
Get them from Amazon for $8.59 (available in two color combos).
6. A jar of cleaning putty — they'll thank you for making their cleaning routine a little bit easier and a lot more fun! This may look like slime, but it can pick up everything from crumbs in their keyboards to dust in their car's air vents. The best part: It's reusable!
BTW, this won't stick to their fingers, so no worries about any messy cleanup after using it.
Promising review: "It works exactly as promised, I detailed my own vehicle with it and it will pull up EVERY grain of dirt/sand/trash from every corner of your vehicle surfaces." —Yvonne L. Edwards
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A bottle of L’Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, a moisturizing lamellar treatment that'll smooth and add volume to their hair in just eight seconds. No more annoying knots or tangles to deal with! Plus, when they dry their hair afterward, they'll notice much less frizz than usual.
Reviewers with fine to coarse hair and everything in between adore this product.
Promising review: "This is the holy grail of hair products. Seriously I need gallons of this stuff! I put it on my hair for 10 seconds and could feel while still in the shower that my hair felt amazing! I usually have stringy ends and after using this, my hair was soft and silky!" —Sky T Block
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
8. A Wet N' Wild waterproof liquid eyeliner that'll have them immediately planning their New Year's Eve makeup look. This liner is super-pigmented, and with the ultra-fine brush tip, they can create a precise wing or a bold graphic liner that lasts up to 16 hours — rain or shine!
Promising review: "I love this! The tip has a pretty fine point to it, allowing for thick or thin line control and it is SO smudge-proof! I work with animals and end up getting water sprayed in my face often and it doesn’t move! If I take a nap with it on? Still solid when I wake up. Rub my eyes way more than I should? No raccoon eyes! But when I want it gone it comes right off when washing my face or using a remover wipe! I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a good, budge-proof eyeliner that won’t take 50 years and a bottle of oil to get off." –Logan
Get it from Amazon for $5.47.
9. A DoohicKey multitool because who wouldn't be thrilled to have such a handy gadget that can tackle anything life throws their way? This little guy may be small, but it packs a punch with its ability to function as a wrench, ruler, box cutter, bottle opener, carabiner, and flathead screwdriver.
Promising review: "This thing is just too good for the price. It’s cheap, light, and well-built. I bought one in each color and like them both. The bottle opener works well, and it’s good for a flat screwdriver, thinking camera mount screws here. But the pièce de résistance is that the edge of the flat end is just sharp enough to open taped boxes. I’ve got on my keychain and have never had an issue getting through TSA checkpoints, which is more than I can say for some of my small pocketknives or multitools. I will definitely do a few of these for stocking stuffers." —Jeff Sloane
Get it from Amazon for $5.89.
10. An adorably tiny hanging diffuser guaranteed to have their car smelling like a dreamy peppermint mocha or orange grove (instead of their gym socks and bag of Taco Bell in the back seat).
Amber and Wood is a small Etsy shop based in Indiana that makes thoughtfully sourced aromatic goods.
Promising review: "These were worth the wait and arrived just in time! I ordered several for gifts and was glad I did. They smell great and are such great quality that I want to keep one for myself!" —Heather
Shipping info: Free shipping is included, and estimated delivery is 3–14 days after ordering. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.
Get it from Amber and Wood on Etsy for $9 (available in 20 scents).
11. A tube of Essence Lash Princess mascara to give them instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so they don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit, so you might just introduce them to their new staple.
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.