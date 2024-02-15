29 Products So Traveling Won't Be A Complete Nightmare

It even comes with a detachable shoulder strap and four spacious exterior pockets! This genius bag comes from Calpak, a family-owned business that makes high-quality travel products that are both innovative and stylish.

Haley: "I recently bought this and it's my new favorite possession. I either carry my Nalgene or my Yeti everywhere (if I'm not drinking water, you can bet I'm guzzling coffee), which is unwieldy in my tote bag, to say the least. I end up carrying the bottles by hand, which, besides being tiring, makes me prone to losing said bottle. Enter the CalPak holder, which has low-key upgraded my life. I don't even carry a tote anymore — I can pack my lipsticks, scrunchies, wallet, keys, phone, earbuds, and sunglasses in the outside pockets with my coffee, water, or tea snug inside. The strap is adjustable so you can wear it crossbody or over your shoulder.

"This is an investment, but one that has been well worth it for me. I recently brought it to the airport with me for a flight I was taking, and it's made me love this little thing even more. I am easily frazzled in airports and am constantly anxiously digging around in my carry-on for my ID, charger, wallet, and what have you. The Calpak water bottle holder *shined*, keeping everything I needed close and neatly organized in their own compartments, plus my drink close. I will never travel without this again — mark my words."

Get it from Calpak for $45 (available in 13 colors).