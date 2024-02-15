29 Products So Traveling Won't Be A Complete Nightmare

1. A smart Tile tracker for keeping a keen eye on your luggage, because you've heard too many horror stories of airlines losing bags. This little device can attach to your belongings and help you keep track of them via a free phone app so you don't become the next victim.
The starter pack comes with two Mates, one Slim, and one Sticker. The Tile can also make a beeping sound until you find your items.
Promising review: "A must-have. I have these on everything, including my wallet, car, luggage and dog. After being separated from my bag in another country and tracking it down, I swear by these things. Highly recommend." —Izzy Castro
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $79.88.
2. A lipstick-size cordless portable charger that'll be a lifesaver when you're waiting for your Uber to arrive, but you've just spent an hour trying to get the perfect shot of the Sydney Opera House and now your phone battery is at a mere 10%. This small but mighty charger is capable of charging smartphones lightning fast when in a pinch.
My former colleague Britt Ross says, "I'd had my eye on this bad boy for a while, and finally ordered it to take on a two-week trip to Europe. Let me tell you: LIFESAVER. I'm the type of person who loves to spend hours and hours exploring new cities, but with the amount of photos and videos I take, my phone's battery tends to drain really quickly (relying on Google Maps to get literally everywhere doesn't help, either). With this, I knew I'd have some backup when there weren't any outlets nearby, and it was *so* nice not having to connect my phone to a clunky charging bank via cord. 100% recommend!"
Promising review: "This is the perfect charger to take with you everywhere! I’ve taken it to football games, Disneyland and even used it in the hospital for two days. I can usually get two charges out of it." —Janeo
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
3. And an international travel adapter, because having a dead phone *and* incompatible outlets for your charger would just be the cherry on top of a not-so-great start to vacay. This adapter is equipped with a universal outlet, two standard USB ports, and a USB-C port so you can charge up to four devices at once, *and* it's compatible in over 150 countries!
The charger can be used in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.
Promising review: "LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc. Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" —Monkey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A set of Sea Bands — if you're someone who suffers from motion sickness, you know how much it can ruin your travel experience. These little bands apply acupressure to a specific point on your wrist, helping to relieve nausea without needing to carry around bottles of medication.
To use, put them on *both* wrists!
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about these but I was quickly all about them when I put them on. I get really motion sick when flying but this weekend I did not get motion sick at all during a four hour flight! I was even able to read my book for a while on the plane without sickness! I have never been able to do that before. I love these and they are now a must-have whenever I travel again. 10/10." —Rosse
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.52 (also available in children's sizes).
5. A unique water-resistant nylon water bottle holder that'll be your extra pair of hands while going through airport security or on excursions. This carrier holds all the important stuff — wallet, phone, passport, chargers, hand sanitizer — *plus* your water bottle so you don't have to dig through a messy purse or overstuffed carry-on. AND it's insulated to keep your drink cool and can hold up to a whopping 40 ounces!
It even comes with a detachable shoulder strap and four spacious exterior pockets! This genius bag comes from Calpak, a family-owned business that makes high-quality travel products that are both innovative and stylish.
Haley: "I recently bought this and it's my new favorite possession. I either carry my Nalgene or my Yeti everywhere (if I'm not drinking water, you can bet I'm guzzling coffee), which is unwieldy in my tote bag, to say the least. I end up carrying the bottles by hand, which, besides being tiring, makes me prone to losing said bottle. Enter the CalPak holder, which has low-key upgraded my life. I don't even carry a tote anymore — I can pack my lipsticks, scrunchies, wallet, keys, phone, earbuds, and sunglasses in the outside pockets with my coffee, water, or tea snug inside. The strap is adjustable so you can wear it crossbody or over your shoulder.
"This is an investment, but one that has been well worth it for me. I recently brought it to the airport with me for a flight I was taking, and it's made me love this little thing even more. I am easily frazzled in airports and am constantly anxiously digging around in my carry-on for my ID, charger, wallet, and what have you. The Calpak water bottle holder *shined*, keeping everything I needed close and neatly organized in their own compartments, plus my drink close. I will never travel without this again — mark my words."
Get it from Calpak for $45 (available in 13 colors).
6. A travel wallet made with RFID-blocking material so no one can "bump into you" and digitally steal your credit card information. There's also a bunch of pockets to easily store and organize everything while constantly on the move.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen, which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 35 colors).
7. A luggage drink caddy to ensure your beloved sugar cookie latte with two pumps of brown sugar syrup is secured to your wheeled luggage as you dash to your gate. The caddy also features two extra pockets to hold your in-flight snacks, hand sanitizer, phone charger, and anything else you might want to keep within arm's reach while on the go.
Reviewers say it's ideal for a suitcase that can roll on four wheels! If you have a suitcase that has to tilt while it rolls, just be careful if the drinks are open at the top.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, and it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in 21 colors and other styles).
8. Some travel-sized Vaseline perfect for combatting the harsh, dry air of an airplane cabin. With its moisturizing formula, you can keep your hands, lips, and anything else that could use some TLC feeling soft and protected.
Promising review: "This is the perfect size for travel, and they last forever. I keep one in the car and another in my toiletry bag for when I'm on the move. I can never find it in the stores so was glad to find it here." —E. Furan
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.56 (available in various pack sizes).
9. A pair of comfortable compression socks made to prevent you from looking like you swapped feet with Violet from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. These socks offer the support needed when you're not able to get up and move around for a few hours and reduce the discomfort of swelling.
Read more about compression socks and swelling, especially during long flights, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I absolute LOVE these socks!!! Usually when I travel my ankles swell so bad that I have to elevate my feet for a extended period of time for the swelling to go down. However, I just went on a 10-hour flight while wearing these and my ankles and feet were not swollen!! I was absolutely amazed!! I wish I would have bought these sooner!! I would highly recommend these socks!" —Donnesha
Get it from Amazon for $16.22+ (available in 15 colors and sizes S–XXL).
10. A very thorough packing checklist so you can triple-check that you packed enough emergency underwear and a bottle of sunscreen. From extra pairs of socks to prescription meds, this list makes sure all your bases (and then some) are covered. You can never be too prepared!
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7.
11. A super comfy, ergonomic Trtl neck pillow because even though you're packed on a plane like a can of sardines, that doesn't mean you should have to compromise your sleep. This neck pillow helps keep your head upright so you don't arrive at your destination exhausted and with an achy neck. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles (see the photo on the right), weighs less than half a pound, and is machine washable!
Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought mine. Won't travel without it now! I was in auto accident a number of years ago, and had some residual neck issues. Flying became painful and extra hard on my body, and it would take at least a few days to get back to normal. But once I started using the Trtl Pillow, that all went away. It's made all the difference. Domestic and international travel are both enjoyable again! (Only 'problem' now is that my husband wants to use it too.)" —JB Momma
Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in four colors).