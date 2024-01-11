31 Things Under $30 To Help You Plant The Seeds For A Successful 2024

Electronic devices emit a lot of blue light, which your eyes do a terrible job of blocking. Over time, blue light may strain your eyes and lead to macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss. Computer glasses that filter blue light can help reduce the amount of blue light you're exposed to, plus you don't need a prescription to wear them and they work even if you're already wearing contacts.

Read more about the effects of blue light and eye strain at UC Davis Health and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.



Promising review: "I work in front of a computer 40+ hours a week and then I go home to do school work online for most of my evening. I started to develop headaches on a daily basis and I couldn’t figure out why and then one day on the radio they were taking about the effects of blue light. I got to thinking and did some research and how it can lead to headaches, etc. I hopped on Amazon to find some glasses and I came across these. I have to say I am shocked, total game changer. The very first day no headaches. I thought to myself OK just a coincidence. Second day no headaches, third day no headaches, and so on and so forth. I am amazed! I can focus more and get through my day without taking medicine!" —Amy

Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 20 colors and in multipacks).