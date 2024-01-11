31 Things Under $30 To Help You Plant The Seeds For A Successful 2024

1. A cute undated daily planner you can use to plan out your whole day, from setting priorities and listing out appointments to tracking meals, snacks, and even your water intake. This planner has so many useful sections to help keep you productive and organized — there's even a daily gratitude line at the top!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned small business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in nine styles and two sizes).
2. Or a habit calendar (also undated), which might be *exactly* what you need to finally crush those goals you've been dreaming about. It's packed with 12 months of tracking strategies to help you keep tabs on your daily, weekly, and monthly goals. It even has a fun brainstorm section where you can jot down ideas for things you might want to track, like your budget or sleep patterns.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
3. A weekly meal planner because this year, let's embrace the all-important mantra: "There's food at home." Not only will it save a ton of cash (goodbye takeout!), but it'll also help you stay on track with planning your meals and snacks like a boss.
The list magnetizes to the fridge and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." —Samantha M.
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five designs).
4. Plus, a pack of 15 three-section plastic bento boxes perfect for prepping meals in advance. You’ll save money from eating out, save time because everything will be prepared in advance, and likely find it easier to stick to any dietary goals you've set for yourself!
Promising review: "New Years resolution to meal prep, love that I was able to find these affordable containers to prep and store my meals. These containers have three divided compartments and are perfect for meal prepping." —Only1Patty
Get them on Amazon for $17.45 (available in two colors and other packs).
5. A Two Minute Mornings daily journal here to start your day off on the right foot. It'll create a moment of mindfulness for you to consider what you're grateful for, what you want to let go of, and what you should focus on to set yourself up for an awesome day ahead!
Promising review: "This was purchased for me as a Christmas gift from a coworker. I only recently started using it, as I've been dealing with some troubles in my life. I don't know what it is, but even if I repeat some of the same stuff...getting this done in the mornings (or sometimes at night if I don't make the time in the mornings) has made such a tremendous difference in my attitude toward myself and to others. So much so, that several people have taken notice. I have since purchased a couple of copies for friends who are also dealing with troubles in their lives. I highly recommend it. Even if you aren't dealing with any issues in life, it's such a help for clearing your head before starting your day." —Sumo
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
6. A stackable seven-day pill organizer to help streamline your daily routine. Now you won’t have to fumble around with your pills every morning and night (or worry about whether you forgot to take one).
Promising review: “I have gone through many pill organizers over the years and this set is by far my favorite! As someone who has to take 18 pills per day, the trays are big enough to hold all these huge pills and keep me organized. I fill two weeks at a time and they are so easy to load up. I was worried about these holding up to traveling in my pocketbook if I go out for a day, but they have held up well. It's just a genius way to hold all your pills and make sure you stay on track. Highly recommend!” —SammieMae
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
7. A thick, moisture-wicking instructional yoga mat if your resolution is to finally start doing yoga. Not only is it totally comfy to lay on, but it also comes with 70 different poses printed right on it. No more scouring YouTube for beginners' tutorials or feeling lost in a sea of sun salutations.
Promising review: "This mat has a workout session built right in! I started using the mat and doing ALL of the poses except two that I’m not advanced enough to do and weeks later I have started mastering all of the moves and I am so much stronger. My pack pain is virtually gone. Highly recommend if you are motivated to do the poses." —Patricia L. Purcell
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six colors).
8. A productivity timer in case you're constantly sidetracked by the endless scroll of TikTok or other distractions when you should be working. Fear not: This little guy will serve as your designated taskmaster. Just set it for any number of minutes within an hour, and it'll let you know when it's time for a break *and* when it's time to get back to work.
A popular way of doing this would be to set the timer for 50 minutes — you work for that stretch, then take the 10 minutes at the top of the hour for other tasks like checking Instagram or answering texts. Then you can restart the timer and do it again! If anything, it's a good reminder of what you can get done in a certain amount of time if you block distractions out, which will motivate you to *keep* working that way.
Promising review: "I’m a newly discovered ADHD adult and use this to keep myself moving along tasks through the day. Set goals, hurry, move on. I’m self-employed and many days work from computer with headphones on. While the beeper on this is loud on the hi setting, it is no match for noise cancelling headphones. So I took it apart, soldered and drilled in a super bright LED bulb in the corner of the dial face. And now it is perrrfect." —Atkins
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
9. A popular time-marked water bottle, because let's face it, we all forget to drink enough water sometimes. This bottle has time stamps on it so you can keep track of how much water you're drinking throughout the day. It also has encouraging phrases (like "keep chugging" and "almost there") at each time mark so you keep the motivation to reach your water intake goals.
Promising review: "At first I was somewhat hopeful, but then I was like no way will marking each hour on a bottle actually help me drink more wa— HOLY HELL IT WORKS!!! Those times marked on the bottle are little reminders on where you are with your water intake for the day without having to think. It’s like your mom telling you to drink more water.
The straw is GREAT — not the weird kind where you have to bite it to suck the water out — and it doesn’t make a loud sucking noise at all. Also, it does NOT spill when my kids knock it to the floor every five minutes. An overall win." —Amazon Customer
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 14 colors).
10. A "flossing toothbrush" to help keep your teeth in tip-top shape, even on those lazy mornings when you just can't be bothered. This toothbrush has super soft bristles that are infused with silver to help naturally eliminate all that gunk that tends to stick around on regular toothbrushes.
The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
11. A pocket-sized Tile Mate that'll put an end to those frantic mornings spent searching for your keys or purse — simply ring your Tile Mate using the free app and follow the sound to your misplaced items. And if you lose your phone, don't sweat it! Just double-press the button on your Tile Mate and your phone will ring, even if it's on silent.
Promising review: "Do you leave your keys in the fridge? Friends car? Somewhere lost in your bed? Cats food bowl? Have you always said “man what’s wrong with me?” Well me too! So stop thinking you’re a loser and get the tile! It has saved my butt pretty much every day. You can find your keys with your phone and find your phone with your keys!! I love the 21st century!" —Willy Finnegan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in multipacks).
12. A roll-on migraine stick so that when those pesky headaches strike, you'll be ready to soothe them away with ease. This little gem is made with cooling, relaxing oils like peppermint, spearmint, and lavender. Here's to a headache-free 2024!
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
13. A pack of color-coded self-stick organizing tabs to take your note-taking game to a whole new level. Say goodbye to endless flipping through pages of notes to find what you need. With these tabs, you can simply insert them into different sections and *boom* — instant access to whatever page you need. Plus, they even have room to jot down more notes!
Promising review: "These sticky notes are excellent. They come in a booklet, with a clear cover over and a card-like paper with a blue mandala pattern at the back, which is really neat and beautiful. The colors are quite neon and bright and look exactly as the picture shows. The tabs are neat and noticeable at any angle, and are 2.4 cm or about 0.8 inches in length. The paper note itself is 14.8 cm or 5.8 inches in length. They came in neatly and safely packaged, with no dirt or paper creasing in sight. To me, every student or teacher in high school or college should own these. They're extremely useful for taking down important notes, lesson/project/essay/test/other planning, and generally placing important information down on a note that won't misplace itself in your planner or notebook." —malik
Get them from Amazon for $9.63 (available in eight different pack options).
14. A wireless charging pad that'll let you conveniently charge your phone just by placing it on the pad, which also means you won't be tempted to pick it up and open TikTok instead of tackling your to-do list.
This charger pad also works for wireless earbuds!
Promising review: "Was looking for a wireless charging base that could connect via a USB cord, allowing for charging in the car and other locations where I didn't necessarily have a standard wall plug. The fast charging works well, and the led light is not too bright (an issue with other chargers I have had). Overall very satisfied." —David Haas
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in black or white).
15. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
This pitcher is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It also locks in fresh coffee flavors for up to two weeks in the fridge. Just add ground coffee, cold water, refrigerate, and voila!
Promising review: "The best cold brew!! It may well be my morning drink for the summer, and I'm an avid hot coffee drinker. I like that it's compact and how all the components fit inside if I decide to store it. It was also very user-friendly and the container has a sleek appearance! It's made of very sturdy plastic material. Very happy that I purchased and I know my daughter is going to enjoy it too! I will say this tho, if you're going to invest time and money on this or any cold brew maker, invest in some decent coffee cause it's a challenge to make it taste good no matter how you brew it." —Denise Hall
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
Psst — check out our Takeya cold brew maker review for more deets!
16. A USB-powered cooling pad, perfect for all those drama queen laptops out there that can't handle the heat (literally). With three fans, it'll keep your computer nice and cool, allowing you to stay focused on your work (or binge-watch your favorite show) without any interruptions.
Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc., and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must-have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
17. A chic coffee cup holder that will make your life so much easier while out running errands. No more balancing acts while trying to answer a phone call or read all of the Instagram notifications sent by your bestie.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says, "I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.59+ (originally $16.99+; available in five colors and 25 designs).
18. A pair of blue light–blocking glasses if you’re tired of feeling like you need to take constant breaks because your eyes are killing you from staring at the screen. These babies can help reduce eye strain and let you work on your computer or phone for longer without any headaches.
Electronic devices emit a lot of blue light, which your eyes do a terrible job of blocking. Over time, blue light may strain your eyes and lead to macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss. Computer glasses that filter blue light can help reduce the amount of blue light you're exposed to, plus you don't need a prescription to wear them and they work even if you're already wearing contacts.
Read more about the effects of blue light and eye strain at UC Davis Health and the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Promising review: "I work in front of a computer 40+ hours a week and then I go home to do school work online for most of my evening. I started to develop headaches on a daily basis and I couldn’t figure out why and then one day on the radio they were taking about the effects of blue light. I got to thinking and did some research and how it can lead to headaches, etc. I hopped on Amazon to find some glasses and I came across these. I have to say I am shocked, total game changer. The very first day no headaches. I thought to myself OK just a coincidence. Second day no headaches, third day no headaches, and so on and so forth. I am amazed! I can focus more and get through my day without taking medicine!" —Amy
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 20 colors and in multipacks).