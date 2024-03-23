If You Can’t Wait To Start Using Your Backyard Again, Here Are 29 Things To Get It In Shape For Spring

1. A sprinkle of fast-acting lawn repair formula that'll turn your patchy yard into a lush paradise. This grass seed repair minimizes the effects of those unsightly pet urine spots, digging disasters, and worn-down high-traffic areas. Watch as your lawn transforms into a picturesque Windows home screen, complete with grass swaying in the wind.
Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle! I know it says patch repair but we had an entire bare backyard that needed tending to. I mixed two bags of this stuff with a 2-lb bag of grass seed and of course raked the yard and tilled to over turn the dirt, spread this stuff and watered 2–3 times a day lightly. I even forgot about it one day and still to my surprise I had nice grass growing all throughout the backyard. Our backyard is very shady so I didn’t expect these great of results we also have a dog that runs around the yard constantly barking at airplanes and people who walk by. Still this stuff is going strong, very impressed." —Amazon Customer
2. A multipurpose Wet and Forget outdoor stain cleaner, because dealing with gross moss, mold, and mildew on your vinyl siding is just not giving. This cleaner allows you to tackle the mess without having to even touch the pressure washer.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
3. A high-voltage bug zapper ridding your yard of mosquitoes, gnats, and flies (oh my!) in an impressive 2,100-square-foot range, making your outdoor gatherings more enjoyable and hassle free.
Promising review: "It will kill any flying insects like mosquitoes, gnats, flies, horse flies, fruit flies, house flies, moths, bees, wasps, and pretty much anything else that's flying around lol! I use this anywhere it's dark. It has a blue-violet light that attracts flying insects, and the voltage electric grid zaps them on contact, you can hear them being zapped and you're like yes! I got another one and I like it so I don't have to put up with the smell and mess of those nasty sprays, that take your breath away and leave a big mess behind. I also don't have to worry about all my little pets and kids smelling that spray because there looking at them fly into this elegant zapper. It's so lightweight and easy to use, you can hang it everywhere you like. It doesn't have to warm up and starts working when plugged in. I love it ZAP! The best part is it's easy to clean, when the dead bugs fall onto the tray you just use the brush that's provided. The bulb is replaceable, so if it starts being less effective at attracting flying buys, you can replace it and the bugs will continue ZAPPING. This is a good buy. 💯" —Maija solaja
4. A hardwood oil treatment to stain your deck and wood planters to a rich, natural color — a transformation so stunning, it should be on the cover of a home and garden magazine. This beautiful oil treatment also shields outdoor surfaces from the harsh elements, ensuring long-lasting protection.
Promising review: "I applied this product on an uncovered deck, which takes a beating from the sun and rain in the summertime and snow sits on the deck in the wintertime. I've tried several other wood sealers but nothing we have used holds up as well as this product. When it rains you can watch the water bead up and run off so you know that this product is working. I apply this product every summer to my deck to keep it in top shape. I also apply this sealer to the wooden floor of our covered porch and the boards shine like brand-new. Probably would not have to apply every year to the covered floor area but I do." —Bubba
5. A long-handled standing weeder that’ll make pulling out intrusive weeds a breeze, giving your beloved plants all the space and nutrients they need to thrive without breaking a sweat (or a knee).
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
6. A pooper scooper to reclaim your yard that's turned into a land mine situation. This makes cleanup way easier and prevents you from having to constantly bend over to pick up your pets' business. As an added bonus, it comes with scented bags — all you have to do is pull the bag off and tie it, and it’s ready to throw it in the garbage.
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
7. A hammock chair so you can transform your patio into your own personal relaxation station. This cozy chair is a perfect retreat, supporting up to 320 pounds and even featuring built-in pockets to keep all your relaxation must-haves within reach.
Promising review: "No assembly required, super easy to put up, and adds so much character to our backyard. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5 feet tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." —Amazon Customer
8. A garbage guard for when you just want to sit back, relax, and enjoy your evening...when all of a sudden you hear this agitating, grating noise of flies buzzing around the garbage can. This little gizmo sticks inside your garbage can and releases an odorless vapor that keeps bugs at bay for a whopping four months.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc)." —Michael E. Bradley
9. A pair of gardening gloves to shield your hands from all the dirt and blisters that comes with wielding garden tools. These gloves are the real deal — they're tough yet breathable, thanks to the sweat-absorbing powers of bamboo, and feel like a second skin. Reviewers also say they’re touchscreen-approved, so you can listen to your favorite podcast on YouTube and skip those ads without any fuss.
These gloves are designed to have a snug fit (which keeps your fingers flexible and also keeps dirt from entering), so if you prefer a roomier fit, size up from your usual glove size.
Promising review: "Snug fit, very dextrous. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — haven't pushed it). I really love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grips really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification
10. A stainless-steel grill insert because the weather is finally nice out, so we’re going to seize every chance to savor the outdoors. With this, you can transform your kettle grill into a fancy pizza oven for a delightful family dinner al fresco.
Promising review: "I really researched and shopped around before I purchased this from Amazon. I cooked my first pizza on it and it came out like a pro!! We will be using this especially during the summer as it pretty much stay in the triple digits here (the Mojave Desert). I cannot believe it took less than 10 minutes to bake an entire pizza. I recommend that you go to the KettlePizza website to get pointers from some of the celebrity chefs that they have videos of. These pointers really did help me to cook a perfect pizza!" —Kim Suzanne
11. A sunshade triangle to create a shaded area for when you need to escape the blazing hot sun. Hang it over a section of your pool or strategically place several to transform your patio into a cozy retreat.
Promising review: "I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially in early spring when the leaves aren’t back. The sun is unbearable at times. We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio." —Kaitlyn Tugend
