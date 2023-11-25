33 Stocking Stuffers With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings For Everyone On Your List

1. A set of Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 230,000+ 5-star ratings) so they can listen to their favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime, but they also help block out surrounding noise. They'll be perfect for use anywhere, from the gym to the office and even on flights.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "Excellent sound quality and easily to pair with many devices. I have four other pairs of earbuds and these are the best I have found. I use earbuds every night to listen to movies on TV so as not to disturb the wife while she sleeps. These are fantastic for that. I also use them during the day to listen to music while walking or biking. The best earbuds at an incredible value. Everyone who needs earbuds should have at least a pair of these in there possession. Awesome quality in the best earbuds I have found online!" —Michael1
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
2. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence will leave a nice glow and keep their skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 44,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
3. A hilarious little screaming goat sure to leave their friends and coworkers in stitches. They can add it to their desk if they're looking to lighten the mood during a long work day or just want to inject a little silliness into their daily routine.
It comes with the infamous goat and a small book with fun facts about goats. The goat is 3 inches tall and comes with a battery already inside.
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed." —Gab
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
4. A bottle of L’Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, a moisturizing lamellar treatment that'll smooth and add volume to their hair in just eight seconds. No more annoying knots or tangles to deal with! Plus, when they dry their hair afterward, they'll notice much less frizz than usual.
Reviewers with fine to coarse hair and everything in between adore this product.
Promising review: "This is the holy grail of hair products. Seriously I need gallons of this stuff! I put it on my hair for 10 seconds and could feel while still in the shower that my hair felt amazing! I usually have stringy ends and after using this, my hair was soft and silky!" —Sky T Block
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
5. A jar of cleaning putty — they'll thank you for making their cleaning routine a little bit easier and a lot more fun! This may look like slime, but it can pick up everything from crumbs in their keyboards to dust in their car's air vents. The best part: It's reusable!
BTW, this won't stick to their fingers, so no worries about any messy clean-up after using it.
Promising review: "It works exactly as promised, I detailed my own vehicle with it and it will pull up EVERY grain of dirt/sand/trash from every corner of your vehicle surfaces." —Yvonne L. Edwards
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A drop-dead awesome skull ice mold tray for the friend who loves Halloween so much, it's become a permanent part of their personality. They'll be able to add a spooky touch to their drinks year-round!
Promising review: "These are awesome! Love to use these with friends when you have a few drinks. I would recommend filling these with purified water for a clear, transparent skull. Look great and adds something different to your drinks." —Jesse is kool
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A tube of Essence Lash Princess mascara to give them instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so they don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit, so you might just introduce them to their new staple.
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A set of Globbles that'll bring a smile to both kids *and* adults. They can squeeze them, pull them, or even throw them against the wall — don't worry, there's no sticky residue! These fidget toys are perfect for keeping their hands busy during stressful moments or just for some mindless entertainment.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.74 (also available in a pack of 16).
9. A trusty car vent dip clip so they can say goodbye to sauce spills and hello to the full glory of their chicken nuggies and fries feast in the Wendy's parking lot.
Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
10. A convenient portable charger that'll allow them to always have a juiced-up phone battery. It's small enough to fit in their pocket, making it perfect for on-the-go situations.
This has three USB ports to charge three devices at a time, and it holds enough juice to charge *3.6* iPhone 8s — so it's OK if you forget to charge *this* bb all the time too.
Promising review: "I love this portable charger! I didn’t think it would be a good idea, because normally your portable chargers die within the first charge it does. I have charged my phone over four times and haven’t had to charge it! That is including just leaving it in my bag for weeks until I need it again. It will not disappoint! I love it!" —MacMak
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A four-pack of matte hair claws, aka a must-have for anyone who's always trying to keep their hair out of their face. These come in a variety of trendy colors and can hold up even the thickest of hair.
My former colleague Ciera Velarde says, "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $5.93+ (available in 13 color combos).
12. An electric lighter just perfect for your family members who adore a cozy night in. They'll be able to easily light those hard-to-reach wicks without the fear of burning their fingers. It's also rechargeable, so they'll never have to buy more matches or disposable lighters again.
Promising review: "I’m not sure about battery life because it’s rechargeable. My daughter has one, it’s been over a year and she’s never charged hers. I will NEVER go back to the traditional, long flame lighters. This thing is AMAZING! It’s worth the money. I burn candles every day. This will be an awesome gift for any candle-loving person. Very easy to use." —JMR
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven colors).