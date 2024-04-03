26 Things To Bring Some Spring To Your Home Office

1. Some decorative prismatic window film that'll let natural light stream in and cover your office with gorgeous rainbows while still maintaining the utmost privacy. Now you can get up from your chair while wearing the "Zoom 'fit" (collared shirt up top, undies or boxers on the bottom) without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.
Get it form Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
2. Or a pair of crystal ball suncatchers requiring zero installation — just hang them in a sunny nook and watch these little beauties catch golden rays and sprinkle vibrant rainbows all around your space.
Promising review: "I love prisms, and was surprised to find a set online for such a good price. I ordered one as a Christmas gift for my daughter, and was delighted to see it arrive beautifully packaged with fishline for hanging and a microfiber cloth for cleaning. Since then I have ordered three more sets as gifts! My infant granddaughter loves to chase the rainbows the prisms make across the room." —Maggie W. Rowe
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.38.
3. A pastel wireless keyboard and mouse set ready to brighten up your workspace and help you tackle daily tasks. This keyboard features charming retro keys that make every keystroke a joy thanks to their satisfying 'click-clack' sound. And according to reviewers, calling the setup "easy" would be an understatement — simply plug the USB into your computer, and you're ready to go.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Was a gift to our daughter who works from home; she loves the multi colors. Not to mention the fact that PURPLE is her favorite color. Very easy to use and brightens up the workday. 💜" —Sheila Gunter
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 12 styles).
4. A cheery cloud-shaped wrist rest with some memory foam magic to support your wrists during those long typing sessions. Talk about comfort that’s on cloud nine.
5. A rainbow productivity timer — as this charming rainbow gradually unveils itself (accompanied by a smiley cloud pal who's there to cheer you on), it'll show how much time you've got left to tackle whatever's on your plate. Whether it's zipping through emails, making important calls, or even granting yourself a well-deserved Instagram scroll for that quick mental refresh, this tool is your go-to for keeping things balanced.
Promising review: "We use for time management and the visual timer is very helpful. Plus it’s super cute! Definitely worth it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
6. Impressively real-looking faux tulips that might trick people into thinking they're plucked from a garden. These artificial flowers are made out of a silky material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever.
Promising review: "Gorgeous artificial flowers!! Perfect for those of us who are allergy-riddled floral enthusiasts. I use them for seasonal and holiday decorating, as well as homemade gifts for my family and friends. I love the careful attention to detail, particularly how random leaves appear to have 'dirt' as if freshly picked right from the garden. Really appreciate a quality allergy-free floral option." —Jen M
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sets of 20 or 28 and in tons of color combos).
7. An ah-dor-able and adjustable bunny ear phone holder to provide the perfect angle when answering video calls or looking at notifications on your screen. It also has an opening to string your phone charger through so it can charge while mounted.
Promising review: "Oh I didn’t think that I would use my phone stand every day but I actually use it every day to watch movies at work. It sits on my desk and I’m able to work and keep it charged on the stand and watch movies whenever I want. This stand is amazing. The quality is really good. It’s not flimsy; it’s very sturdy. Also, I love how you can adjust it to be shorter or taller because I’m tall, and I like when things are in my eye view, so I love that you’re able to extend the phone holder to your liking." —Layleen P
Get it from Amazon for $16.69 (available in five colors).
8. A garden-inspired candle to envelop your office with dreamy floral aromas so you can enjoy the scents of spring even if you're stuck inside all day. It’s the perfect way to wake up and literally smell the roses.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga is a huge fan of Otherland candles: "I've been burning them in my home for years and, honestly, cannot get enough of them. I've given tons of them as gifts as well, and everyone has always raved about how much they love them. They each have a burn time of 55 hours, are made of a coconut and soy wax blend, contain a cotton wick, and are hand poured in the USA."
Promising review: "I have bought several candles and they are amazing. They burn so well and their scent throw is perfect. I continue to purchase these candles because I am proud to have them burning in my home, not only for my enjoyment, but to give as gifts as well. Love them." —Donna Miner
Get it from Otherland for $36 (available in six scents).
9. Along with a whimsical dimmable candle warmer lamp so you can enjoy your favorite scents without ever striking a match or having an open flame. It comes with a timer and a shutoff function for an extra layer of safety. And the cherry on top? It looks like a beautiful lily of the valley.
10. A light-up rain cloud essential oil diffuser sure to make even the most chaotic workdays feel a bit more serene with its gentle pitter-patter of raindrops mingling with the sweet scent of your favorite essential oils. Reviewers can't get enough of how calming the color changes and sounds of trickling water are. (Plus, both of those settings are adjustable!)
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $39.90 (when you clip the $5 off coupon).
11. The most precious caterpillar cord organizer buddy designed with seven slots ready to corral your messy desk into organized bliss one charging cable at a time.
Promising review: "He is perfect and pure and good and has never done anything wrong in his whole life. Somehow at least like 53 times cuter in person??? Also does a great job holding all my cables because of course he does. 10/10 would buy this good good boy again." —Jennii
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
12. A nonslip kawaii desk pad depicting a charming little scene of a flower shop, bakery, and café, each so adorable you'll find yourself daydreaming about leaving work and taking a leisurely stroll through them. Not only does this protect your desk from scratches and spills, but it can double as a mouse pad too.
Promising review: "This mat is beautiful! Just as advertised — it covers and protects my desk while looking adorable. The mat feels high quality, the print is clear, and adds just the right amount of thickness. With this, I do not need a separate mouse pad, which helps save space. I’m very pleased with the value of this mat." —MSDubya
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.