29 Little Things Under $20 That'll Turn A Frown Upside Down

1. A set of Globbles that'll bring a smile to both kids *and* adults. You can squeeze them, pull them, or even throw them against the wall — don't worry, there's no sticky residue! These fidget toys are perfect for keeping your hands busy during stressful moments or just for some mindless entertainment.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69+ (available in a six and 16 count).
2. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising reviews: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A "This is fine" dog mouse pad, perfect if you love to laugh at the absurdity of life. This is sure to tickle your funny bone with every glance while you work.
Promising reviews: "Needed something to be able to chuckle at while at my IT job...this guy definitely fits the bill and is a solid size for what I needed. " —Wes Bennett
"It looks perfect, and it's way bigger than I expected! It even has grip on the back to keep it from moving around." —Dixie Normous
Get it from Amazon for $13.96.
4. A set of mismatched silicone cupcake baking cups if you're anything like me and need to add some extra ~pizzazz~ when cooking, because maybe you'll be able to taste the love more if your cupcake is in the shape of a heart. With this nine-piece set, you can let your creative juices flow while whipping up some sunflower-shaped poached eggs, star-shaped brownies, and even rose-shaped muffins, because why not.
Psst — people also love these for soap and bath bomb molds!
Promising review: "These are amazing!! I just started using my air fryer again and needed something to bake my muffins/cupcakes in. I bought these not knowing what to expect for the price. I was beyond impressed!! They are absolutely wonderful. I made muffins and it was a breeze. The muffins popped right out. Clean up is a breeze. I use warm water and a new toothbrush to clean it because of ridges. I am upset with one thing — I should have bought two sets, I love them so much!!!" —swyatt
Get a set of 36 from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two color schemes and five sizes).
5. A fluffy frog headband, aka an adorable solution for keeping your hair out of your face while doing your skincare routine or makeup.
Promising review: "My daughter loves this headband. It functions well and keeps her hair back and is super cute!" —lacey lamere
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in 19 styles).
6. A carton of popcorn salt if it's been a mission of yours to recreate movie theater popcorn at home. A little sprinkle goes a long way in terms of flavor so you can enjoy this buttery goodness movie after movie.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord writes: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
7. A set of fine point pens designed to add some flair to your daily scribbles. Whether you're jotting down your thoughts in your trusty journal, doodling your heart out in your bullet journal, or color-coding your planner like a boss, these pens are just what you need to bring some color and fun into your life.
Not only do they come in a rainbow of shades that'll make your inner artist squeal with delight, but they also write like a dream on any type of paper — no more smudging or skipping!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in black).
8. A pack of mini rainbow scratch art notes that'll take you on a trip down memory lane. These are the ultimate nostalgia-inducing tool and will transport you back to a simpler time when you could actually be carefree (before rent was ever a thing).
Promising review: "I love this little scratch art pad. Sometimes I just need a break and a little distraction to let my brain breathe so I pull this out and make all sorts of designs. You do get a little of a mess by scratching the black off but I usually have a big mess cause I end up scratching the whole thing off. Can't help it. Kid at heart I guess." —Jane
Get a pack of 125 notes from Amazon for $10.39+ (available in five styles).
9. A bottle of pet-friendly flavored bubbles, which are not only safe for your furry friend, but also come in tasty flavors that will blow their mind. Stand back (or maybe join in?) as you watch your pup go wild chasing and popping these bubbles with their nose or even trying to catch them in their mouth.
Sniffingtons is a South Carolina-based Etsy shop that specializes in enriching products for dogs and cats.
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2-1/2-year-old Cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in six scents and two bottle sizes).
10. A bunch of cute little macaron boxes because who wouldn't want to pop open a pink or blue macaron to find their favorite earrings or daily vitamins? It's like having a little piece of Paris right on your nightstand.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
11. A sloth coffee mug if you identify as being too slow and sleepy to keep up the daily grind. This mug may not make you as slow as a sloth, but it will definitely add a touch of cuteness to your daily routine.
12. A pair of cherry earrings because who needs a boring old pair when you can have juicy fruit dangling from your earlobes? These earrings are also as light as a feather, so you can wear them all day or night without discomfort.
Promising review: "Super cute! Lots of impact without being heavy or flashy. They always attract compliments, EVERY time I wear them. I hate heavy earrings but I’m always looking for distinctive styles and I needed something red. These dark cherries are perfect! Simple and cute. Push the stem through your ear, stick it into the top of the cherry and it just grabs on. How long will they keep secure? Who knows? I’ve only had them a couple of months. But I like’em enough to buy them again if I need to." —S. Pipkin
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles).
13. A practical pack of four tube squeezers, aka a godsend for anyone who hates wasting products or struggling to get the last bit out of the tubes.
The pack of four includes a panda, a pig, a frog, and a cat.
Promising review: "I lost strength in both hands during pregnancy and was having a hard time getting out diaper cream. This thing is amazing and is so easy to use. I just slide it down, and it easily pushes product out of whatever tube I’m using. No more pain and super easy!!! The characters are so cute, and my children love them. I’m glad it came with more than one. They are super sturdy, and I really feel like you get great value for money. I highly recommend and would buy again!" —FamilyOfLove
Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (for a pack of four with a panda, pig, frog, and cat).
14. Let's Get Fizzical, the ultimate recipe book with 50 different cocktail that'll have you shaking and stirring like a pro in no time, impressing your friends and family with your newfound bartending skills. You'll be serving up drinks that are not only delicious, but also Instagram-worthy.
Promising review: "Cutest cocktail book! It has great recipes and looks incredible on my bar cart. Can’t recommend enough, and great for gifts!" —Rachel Loye
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available on Kindle and in hardcover).