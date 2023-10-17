49 Things To Help You Organize The Mess That Is Your Apartment

The smaller table fits inside the larger one, so when they're not being used you can gain some extra space.

Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with these tables! The tall one comes high enough to enjoy coffee or to eat at. My favorite part about these tables are the storage! I love them because they don’t take up a ton of room and are easy to move around! Super happy with these!" —Drew

"Absolutely love these tables. Moved into a smaller home and needed different storage options. These work perfect for toy storage and a coffee table alternative with no sharp edges for my babies to get hurt on!" —heather

Get a set of two from Amazon for $94+ (available in black, grey, cherry, brown, and white).