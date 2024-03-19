27 Products From Amazon To Make Your Green Thumb Even Greener

1. A dual-sided sticky insect trap specially designed to stop pests like gnats, fruit flies, and aphids right in their tracks. It’s like a bodyguard for your precious plants, keeping those leaf-munching critters at bay.
Promising review: "I use these every year to keep thrips from destroying my grapes. I don't like to use toxic chemicals in the garden, and these have been a lifesaver for my organic garden! Within a couple of days these sticky traps are covered front and back with nasty thrips. I put them up at the very beginning of the season and they stay up until harvest." —joni j
Price: $8.89
2. Or a natural pest repellent with over 20,000 5-star ratings here to save your garden from unwanted visitors. Packed with extra concentrated peppermint oil, this concoction is like Kryptonite for those pesky critters that just won't leave your precious plants alone. And since it's all-natural, you can spray it around your plants (and pets) with peace of mind.
Mighty Mint Store is a small business that creates pest control sprays formulated from natural ingredients.
Promising review: "Sprayed this product on garden plants while at least 50 bugs were feasting on the single ripe tomato of the bunch 😤. The scattering was real! Came out this morning to zero bugs on my 🍅 and I live in Florida (bug capitol of the US). Natural product with delightful scent that is safe to spray around my dog. Affordable as well. 👊🏾 Happy customer! 😁" —Terri H
Price: $18.98
3. A moisture meter that can read your plant's mind and tell you precisely when it's feeling thirsty! No more guesswork or sticking your finger in the soil to check the moisture levels — this clever device will help ensure you never over- or under-water your leafy pals again.
Seriously, don’t be like me and solely rely on the "finger test." Just because the top layer *seems* damp doesn't mean the roots aren’t feeling like SpongeBob in the one episode screaming, "WAAAATER, I neeeeed it."
Promising review: "This extra-long probe fits into the pots of even my biggest plants and the reading is immediate. SO much better than my finger test for moisture. Also, some plants I thought weren't getting enough water were actually dry on top but very wet down below where my finger reached. I left it in a couple of plants as I watered them and watched the hygrometer register the water saturating the soil. Love this!" —Pajamann
Price: $12.99+ (available in two sizes)
4. A garden bed cover to shield your precious outdoor plants, especially those yummy fruits and veggies, from harsh sun rays, critters, and frost.
Promising review: "This plant cover is thicker than others that I have purchased and lasts a lot longer. I have it covering my Brussels sprouts right now. The temps are getting hotter so I use it to shade my plants. It is also great to cover my squash plants to keep out the squash vine moths and borers." —C. Dryman
Price: $16.99
5. Or plant covers for your taller plant babies (like tomatoes), because you didn’t do all that hard work just for the birds and squirrels to have a free buffet.
Promising review: "Love the size of these nets. I'm trying my hand at growing tomatoes in pots this year. My friends have told me about their issues with birds, critters and insects, and these nets seem perfect. They fit perfectly over the cages, and I particularly like the drawstring on the bottom to safeguard any invaders. There's no problem watering the plants through the net and plenty of sun and air get through." —Debbie Cetin
Price: $13.99 for a two-pack (also available in a three-pack)
6. A composting tumbler here to welcome you to a whole new world of eco-conscious gardening. This genius machine seamlessly transforms your kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich, dark soil that'll be gold for your garden the following year.
Promising review: "This is a good sturdy composter. We're heavily into reusing our used organic material. We were using a local composting company, but they got too picky about what material we could give them, so we struck out on our own and compost all our organic leftovers. We have a large garden and can now put this organic material back into the soil. The garden is just thriving!" —S Bradbury
Price: $66.79+ (available in two sizes)
7. An automatic watering system kit for your potted plants or raised beds that takes care of watering and feeding them without you lifting a finger! With this smart setup, the perfect amount of water and nutrients are delivered directly to where your plants need it most. And the best part: no pumps or electricity required!
Now you can jet off on vacation with peace of mind, knowing that your green buddies are happily thriving on their own.
Promising review: "BOOM!! Suddenly sliced bread takes second place, a photo finish for this race. Never seen anything quite like this folks. All kidding aside, this system doesn't require batteries, timers, solar power, pumps, or much attention really at all...as if gardening isn't relaxing enough?!?! Yep!! Setup takes minutes, really simple, the ceramic gets dry and it begins to water until it's not. No more spraying the mulch layer keeping the biology moist!!! Happy plants means happy harvests and there are videos and plenty of folks who can help if you run into issues." —Ja Ja
Price: $55.57
8. A dimmable LED grow light that's basically a personal sun for your plant babies, whether you're starting seeds, working with a small growing space, or just want to keep your indoor leafy friends happy. With this light, you can play Mother Nature by adjusting the brightness to suit your plants' needs.
This light features a blend of white, blue, red, IR, and UV LEDs and its comes with a silent built-in fan and vents to keep from overheating.
Promising review: “Bought this light because I wanted to grow peppers indoors, but did not want to spend a lot of money on those name-brand lights. These lights are amazing, they have allowed my peppers to have steady growth. In the current setup they are approximately 14 inches above the plants and I only keep the lights at 20%, which gives more than enough light for the peppers! The amazing part is you can set up chain lighting. I have purchased quite a few of these lights as a result. I would highly recommend this product!” —Everton
Price: $45.99+ (available in three sizes)
9. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes ready to keep your green babies well-fed for up to two months straight! Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the lush greenery without worrying about checking soil nutrients and fertilizing every few weeks.
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer, and replace every 60 days in winter and fall.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
Price: $10.95
Check out our deep dive on the Miracle Grow plant food spikes for more info.
10. A long-handled standing weeder that’ll make pulling out intrusive weeds a breeze, giving your beloved plants all the space and nutrients they need to thrive without breaking a sweat (or a knee).
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Price: $44.99
11. A humidifier as the solution to keep your drama queen plants happy with just the right amount of moisture. It offers both cool and warm mist options and lets you adjust the mist levels to suit your plant's needs. It also features a top-fill design that's easy to clean (making maintenance a breeze), and even has a timer and auto shut-off feature so you can set it and forget it!
PLUS, it even has a sleep mode to dim the LED screen and ensure a peaceful night's rest for both you and your plant babies.
Promising review: "I am using this to maintain the humidity in an indoor growing tent. I appreciate the smart features — I can set a specific humidity level and the device only runs when needed. The display is green light so it should not disturb sleeping plants, just in case you forget to turn on the sleep mode, which turns off the display completely. Sleep mode allows the unit to operate in complete darkness. Unfortunately, the device will not retain any selections if removed from power — this means you cannot use it with a timed outlet. However, this is not a big problem with the humidity level and sleep settings. It holds quite a bit of water, and the design of the detachable reservoir and handle makes for painless refilling. You can even top-fill. Overall this is a high-quality unit I would buy again if needed." —Jared
Price: $39.99 (available in five colors and sizes)