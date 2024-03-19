27 Products From Amazon To Make Your Green Thumb Even Greener

Seriously, don’t be like me and solely rely on the "finger test." Just because the top layer *seems* damp doesn't mean the roots aren’t feeling like SpongeBob in the one episode screaming, "WAAAATER, I neeeeed it."

Promising review: "This extra-long probe fits into the pots of even my biggest plants and the reading is immediate. SO much better than my finger test for moisture. Also, some plants I thought weren't getting enough water were actually dry on top but very wet down below where my finger reached. I left it in a couple of plants as I watered them and watched the hygrometer register the water saturating the soil. Love this!" —Pajamann

Price: $12.99+ (available in two sizes)