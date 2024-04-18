I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But These 29 Travel Products Will Make You Actually Look Forward To That Long Plane Ride

Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest *and* seat cushion for optimal comfort.

Promising reviews: "Just received this and so far so good! Inflates within mere seconds and the same to deflate. Seems really supportive and comfortable. I was influenced by a TikTok review so I’m assuming it’ll be a gem on flights!" —Katelyn

"Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.