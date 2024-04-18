I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But These 29 Travel Products Will Make You Actually Look Forward To That Long Plane Ride

1. A practical tray table cover so you don't have to cram all your in-flight essentials (like your iPad, Twizzlers, and book) into the tiny built-in seat pocket, only to find a used napkin with *what I hope is* broccoli cheddar soup on it. Plus, it's super easy to install and won't take up any extra legroom.
Promising review: "I love this thing! I always hated putting things in the seat pocket on planes. It was easy for things to get lost in there or sometimes the pockets were pretty tight. This thing was amazing. I was able to get everything out of my bag that I might need during the flight and had easy access to it all. It was so much better than having to pull my bag out constantly to get stuff I needed. It also folds up nicely so it doesn’t take up much space in your bag." —Corey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2. An inflatable wedge pillow you can pump up and rest your head against, saving yourself from neck cramps and drool stains. There's a hole in the middle for your face so you can breathe comfortably.
Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest *and* seat cushion for optimal comfort.
Promising reviews: "Just received this and so far so good! Inflates within mere seconds and the same to deflate. Seems really supportive and comfortable. I was influenced by a TikTok review so I’m assuming it’ll be a gem on flights!" —Katelyn
"Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. Along with an inflatable footrest ready to whisk you away to a realm of comfort previously thought impossible in the sardine can we affectionately call "economy class." This baby adjusts to three different heights, letting you find that sweet spot where back pain becomes a distant memory, and relaxation is your only reality.
Promising review: "I didn't buy this for the longest time thinking inflation would be annoying or it'd be too bulky — I finally ordered it and love it. It's very easy to inflate since it has the two inflation methods. Folds up smaller than our travel pillows. It's great for travel in car and planes, and our kid likes sitting on it at home too. Recommended." —D
Get it from Amazon for $22.49 (available in four colors).
4. Or an in-flight foot hammock you can hang on the arms of your tray table and rest your feet on the cushion, giving you a chance to sit back and relax. 🤤 But please, y'all, wear some clean socks. We don't want to be that person on the plane with stinky feet, do we?
Promising review: "I will never fly again without this. I've recommended it to everyone. East coast USA to South East Asia, 24 hours in long haul flights each way with serious low back pain condition to start. But being able to hang my legs, even in a sideways position, saved me from hours of pain that I have endured previously flying with economy leg room. So easy to loop over tray table brackets in both the stowed and open position. This is a must have for any flight." —DL Flin
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in multipacks).
5. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 239,000+ 5-star ratings) so you can block out all the unwanted noise around you and get the much-needed sleep you deserve. You'll be dozing off to the soothing sounds of Miles Davis or Beethoven instead of being jolted awake by a screaming infant. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones!
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person who I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." —Aprile Wood
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors and two models).
6. And for your little traveler, this comfy pair of kids' headphones perfect for keeping them happily entertained, giving you that much-needed moment to yourself. They’re equipped with pillowy soft cushions that hug their little ears in comfort, and an adjustable headband that's ready to grow right alongside them. And! They fold up so compactly, you can squeeze them into even the most jam-packed bags.
Promising review: "These headphones are great! They have a nice shape and comfort and sound isolation that serves my kid well on a 10-hour flight with other screaming kids. These headphones have great sound isolation that make it still possible for my kid to listen during plane rides despite volume limitation, and also able to ignore four other screaming, tantruming toddlers in our cabin. I was just about to dig deeper in my pockets to buy much more expensive headphones for my kids, but these worker great with a nice budget! They fold compactly, so they were easy to pack. The cord had a nice fabric soft feel. Highly recommend for travel." —Elizabert
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A set of Earplanes that can help reduce ear pain due to the changes in pressure from taking off and landing during a flight. These earplugs slow the shift in air pressure that enters your ear, reducing overall discomfort. No wonder reviewers are calling these a game changer.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Gabriela Manjarrez loves this for her long flights: "Before I started using these a couple of years ago, my ears would *always* start to hurt when the plane started to descend. I'd have to press my fingers on me ears and be chewing on gum just to try to dissuade some of the discomfort. Now, as soon as the captain announces they are starting the descent, I put these in my ears (BTW, they're surprisingly comfortable!), put my headphones on over them, and can actually enjoy the last half hour of my flight."
Promising review: "I am very sensitive to the change in pressure on airplanes, to the point where I am in tears on takeoff and landing. I finally had to do something about it or I would fear flying again. I wish I had known about these years ago. They alleviated ALL sensitivity to the pressure change and made for a very comfortable and anxiety-free flight. I can't recommend them enough." —Nancy Cardella
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.84 (also available in multipacks and in kids' sizes).
8. A super sturdy hands-free (rotating!) phone mount ideal for watching a movie or listening to your music without it falling off your lap or between the seats when you doze off. It also swivels 360 degrees, allowing you to position the phone in either portrait or landscape orientation.
See it in action on TikTok.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid, and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
9. Along with an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter allowing you to use your own high-quality Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to tune in to in-flight entertainment. With the ability to connect up to two pairs at once, you can even watch a movie with your travel buddy. And don't worry about running out of juice on those long-haul flights — this device has a battery life of 25+ hours.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it with their AirPod Pros here.
Twelve South is a husband and wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry more than one headset! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in four styles and two colors).
10. A BevLedge — your new best friend on the plane! No more constantly juggling your drink, phone, and other essentials while also accidentally knocking over your neighbor's coffee in the process. And the best part? You'll have a little extra breathing room without the tray table getting in your way since this gadget fits into most window shade slots.
AND it folds down flat when not in use for easy packing.
Promising reviews: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
"This is a very useful product and I take it with me on all my flights. Almost every time, the person next to me asks about it. It's especially useful on long-haul flights and international flights when you want that space the tray table takes up. It's light and thin, so takes up little room in my carry-on. Great accessory overall!" —Trung L.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.