If You Want To Enter Your Korean Skincare Era But Don’t Know Where To Start, Here Are 22 Products To Try

The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!

Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.

Get it from Amazon for $17.