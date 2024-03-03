1. A cult-favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This serum leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses — no wonder it has over 57,000 5-star ratings!
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A Beauty of Joseon eye serum to send your tired under-eye bags running for the hills. Made with ginseng, retinol, and niacinamide, it can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin elasticity, and enhance the brightness of your skin, giving you that radiant glow.
Promising review: "This eye cream makes my eyes so soft, it has this luxurious feel that is better than any high-end product I have tried and for the cost? This stuff is unbelievable. I tried Ogee and all sorts of products that people swear by, but this one keeps my eyes hydrated and soft all night and lasts until the next day. It also isn’t greasy which I love. Since it has retinol I only put on at night and use a vitamin C serum by murad in the morning. I love this product! You can feel and see a different after one use." —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $16.37.
3. A jar of Anua Heartleaf daily toner pads made with PHA to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin cells while also helping to reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts. The heartleaf extract helps to soothe and hydrate skin, leaving you with a glowy complexion.
Promising reviews: "This has been THEEE best product for my dry sensitive skin. These pads are brightening and helped my uneven skin texture. I didn’t know these pads would change my skin completely!! I’ll be repurchasing forever, best skincare product I’ve used in a long time, you NEED THIS! You’ll immediately notice a difference." —Kenny Vasquez
"When I tell you my skin hasn’t been this clear in forever. I have PCOS and hirsutism, which causes me to grow hair on my neck and chin. I’m also a skin picker so clearing my skin has been really difficult for me. But this product has saved my skin. I’m still working on my skin picking but when I don’t, these pads help to exfoliate and help with the dark marks. Thank Anua!" —Jessyca Renee
Get it from Amazon for $23.
4. A bottle of The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser if you have skin that's more sensitive than a toddler during nap time. You only need a tiny bit to create a rich lather that'll cleanse your face like a dream without irritating or drying it out. Plus, it's packed with rice water, which is amazing for brightening up your complexion.
Promising review: "None of the many cleansers I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pore-clearing cleansing oil that visibly sucks out sebum from your pores and removes makeup residue and blackheads, leaving your skin looking clearer and feeling smoother. Reviewers of all skin types swear by it, including those with acne-prone skin (who say it doesn't cause breakouts)!
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "BEST OIL CLEANSER I SWEAR. I’ve gone through 3-4 bottles now and it continues to cleanse my skin AMAZING. It melts makeup, clears pores. Honestly a heaven send. The first time I used it, it cleared a lot of my sebum and even now when I use it, it clears any dead skin and dirt I have, even when I don’t wear makeup. BUY IT, it's amazing. You can see all the dirt that came out of my face recently in the photo [above, right]." —rexichor
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
6. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising reviews: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
"I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
7. A bottle of Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen that protects your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 50+ and resists sweat and water so it won't run down your face throughout your busy day. It also creates a silky smooth base for makeup. (Woo! No more cakey foundation. 🙌🏽)
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.70.
8. A dark spot correcting serum featuring 5% niacinamide, papaya extract, and plant-derived squalane to help fade hyperpigmentation spots and leave your skin glowing with a more even complexion.
Promising review: "I swear by this serum, it made my dark spots disappear. and I’ve been using this on and off for about 4 months…because I’m not consistent with my skincare lol. These photos are only about a month apart..as you can see the dark spot on my cheek completely disappeared. i don’t have photos from when I first began using it but there’s a huge improvement!" —Minah
Get it from Amazon for $15.40.
9. A Beauty of Joseon glow serum, aka the secret ingredient to more glass-like skin. This honey-like serum uses propolis and niacinamide to help control sebum production, minimize the appearance of pores, and even out any skin discoloration.
And don't worry, even though this is a serum it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
10. A moisturizing multiceramide cream formulated with three types of hyaluronic acid to pamper and shield your skin's precious barrier. This gem not only hydrates but also locks in all that moisture, leaving you feeling irresistibly soft and supple. And reviewers are in loooove with the texture — it’s smooth, silky, and oh-so delightful.
Promising review: "This moisturizer has a perfect velvet texture and feel on the skin. Extremely smooth, and melts right into the skin so quickly. I have extremely dry irritated patchy skin and this moisturizer locks in the moisture for me so I don't start feeling too dry later in my day. I have used a range of pricey to drugstore moisturizers, and this is the only one I can finally consider a routine staple!! Definitely recommend!!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $27.
11. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil if you've been looking for a lip product that's not too sticky or thick but still gives a subtle pop of color. Not only does this oil leave a beautiful tint, but it's also nourishing for dry, flaky lips.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 tints/flavors and multipacks).
12. Mixsoon Bean Essence that hydrates and exfoliates your skin at the same dang time. 🤯 This thick (but not sticky) essence contains natural ingredients like fermented bean, barley, and pomegranate to remove dead skin cells and revitalize skin tone.
Promising reviews: "I saw this all over TikTok/Instagram and decided to buy it because I have a lot of sebaceous filaments on my chin and nose. It's a little expensive but I took a gamble: it works! You can physically see the sebaceous filaments come out of your pores, it is not the product bunching up. My problem areas were so much smoother after using and are left with a moisturized glow. I then proceeded to have my boyfriend use this product to see of it worked this good on everyone on the first try and it worked on his nose as well. Amazing stuff " —Losa
"I have hyperpigmentation and oily skin. I feel this product regulates my oil production and it helps my makeup look so flawless. 10/10." —MissKayMae
Get it from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in two sizes).
13. A Sioris Time Is Running Out Mist delivering the benefits of toner, mist, and serum all at once. This mist contains 78% organic fruit water loaded with nutrients and minerals to give your skin a beautiful glow without any greasy residue.
Sioris is a cruelty-free brand with vegan certified formulas that have organically farmed, in-season ingredients.
Ohlolly is an Asian woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles, It was founded by two sisters on a mission to curate the finest in Korean skincare and bring authentic K-beauty to the masses. They particularly seek out natural, plant-based products with unique ingredients that are hard to find anywhere else.
Promising review: "This mist is so elegant and somehow moisturizing enough for the winter months while also light enough for the warmer months! I tried a different toning mist after finishing my last bottle, but quickly came running back to the Sioris mist. Lovely, effective and a beautiful experience. Will definitely repurchase!" —Grace G.
Get it from Amazon or Ohlolly for $10+ (available in two sizes).