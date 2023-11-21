Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 WFH Products Reviewers Say Are Worth The Money

    Including a productivity timer that will help you stay on top of all your tasks and fully conquer your WFH routine.

    Amber Usher
    by Amber Usher

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cute undated daily planner you can use to help spruce up your daily WFH routine. From scheduling your Zoom appointments to figuring out what you're gonna munch on for lunch, this planner has various sections to help keep you productive and strategically plan out your day.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

    Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

    Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. Plus a set of vibrant fine point pens for you to color code with to your heart's content. These pens are super precise and don't bleed through thin paper.

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Worth the money! These are absolutely amazing! I love the color varieties that come with it. The best part is how fine they write. Definitely will be purchasing them again when I use up all the ink!" —Becky Kasten

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.

    3. A pair of compression gloves created to add some relief for your sore, aching hands after a long day of typing reports. These gloves are breathable so you won't have to worry about your hands getting sweaty after using for an extended period of time.

    Reviewer with gray fingerless compression gloves on hands
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was feeling pain and discomfort in both hands for the past few weeks, so I decided to look into purchasing some sort of compression gloves. I got these within two days and started to wear them immediately and found them to be very comfortable. Within two or three days my hands were feeling so much better. Since they were fingerless I started to use them during the day also while on my computer etc. After about a week my hands were back to normal...no more pain or discomfort, so thank you ComfyBrace Compression Gloves for making my old tired painful hands feel young again and pain free again. So anyone out there who is suffering from arthritis or carpal tunnel pain do yourself a favor and get those gloves. They are well worth the money and you too will be thanking them." —Juliette 

    Get a pair from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three sizes).

    4. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 230,000 reviewers gave five stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime so you can listen to your music while working or listen in on a Teams meeting without the risk of your headphones dying mid-meeting. These are also great if you want to work from a coffee shop every once in a while to drown out the white noise background.

    Reviewer image of two black earbuds next to their charging case
    amazon.com

    These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. 

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews but I've been on the hunt for a pair of wireless buds forever without having to pay the AirPod price and I finally found them! I saw these on a BuzzFeed article of 'things to buy for under $50, blah blah blah' something or other. I put left them in my cart for ages and finally bought them the other day. I wasn't hopeful and figured I could return them if I hated them but let me tell you. I work from home and I used them all day for work on Zoom calls yesterday, an hour-long phone therapy session, and another few hours of work after that. Throughout the day there was no crackle or static, no dropped sound, everyone said they could hear me very clearly, and with a house full of people and a crying baby — I heard almost NOTHING. They easily connected to my phone and my computer. And at the end of the day I still had 40% battery left. The first day I used them I had static from my Zoom call but a quick Google search fixed that easily. Now it's smooth sailing. I adore these headphones — if you don't want to spring for AirPods, these are worth the money." —Ceton Tate

    Get it from Amazon $25.99+ (available in five colors).

    5. A memory foam seat cushion for a lil' extra support for your bum for those long hours glued to your work chair. This cushion helps relieves pressure so you won't have to get up and stretch your legs every 20 minutes — your productivity and tush will thank you.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was having terrible lower back pain and sciatica due to working from home seated all day at my computer. I found this cushion and thought I would try it. I'm thankful I did. I followed the enclosed use directions. The first day of sitting on this cushion I experienced some radiation going to the front of my leg but no back pain. The instructions say it takes up to three days for your body to adjust. I'm now fully adjusted to the cushion and no more pain!! Thank you so much for creating this wonderful cushion, well worth the money!" —Denise E. 

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in three colors). 

    6. A keyboard cleaning gel, because admit it — we all have cookie crumbs in between the keys and this will help get them right out. This gel won't stick to hands but is able to pick up even the tiniest of bits from your keys. It's also reusable!

    cleaning goo pressed onto laptop keyboard
    Amazon

    People also use this on air conditioning units in their cars, remote controls, and other small areas with nooks and crannies that are hard to clean!

    Promising review: "Product is definitely worth spending the money for. I cleaned one keyboard and then used it in the truck and car. Cleaned the air vents, cup holders, and a few odd spots inside the vehicles. It did a great job with no sticky residue afterward. I think for next time I'll get the small packets. Definitely saved time with cleaning the keyboard. And a bonus was all the extra work inside the truck and car." —TheFrugalFamily 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.39

    7. A portable dual monitor if you're a visual person like me and need every single PowerPoint, spreadsheet, and edit note laid out in front of you. This easy-to-install display allows you to get the most space for all the windows on your laptop, but it's also small enough to take in any room of your house or when working on the go.

    A laptop with a small black monitor attached to the existing monitor on a desk
    Amazon

    This is compatible with Mac, PC, and Chrome laptops between 13 and 17 inches, and attaches with device-safe metal plates. The magnetic pull is strong enough for you to take your laptop from room to room without undoing your setup, but also easy enough to remove that you can tuck everything into a backpack quickly when you're on the move. You can even rotate the display to your preferences if you want it at an angle!

    Promising review: "This product is worth the money. Because I'm working from home now, one laptop screen just isn't cutting it. Sure, I can hook my laptop to my TV, but then I'm stuck working in a room that isn't necessarily conducive to being productive. The SideTrak is lightweight, easy to adhere to my MacBook Air (and I didn't have to remove the protective case), and easy to set up. This was a great early Christmas present!' —AJ Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $279.99+ (available in two colors). 

    8. A six-outlet wall charger designed for you to plug up your laptop charger, iPad, wireless phone charging pad, and whatever other tech gadgets you have. This plug also has a built-in light for those nights when you don't want to spend 20 seconds fumbling to plug stuff in the dark.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've bought three of these guys, two for my tech-loaded bedroom (PC, two monitors, Xbox, printer, CPAP machine, Switch, desk lamps, desk fan...) and one for my parents' electronics corner (printer, phone chargers...). We love them. The USB slots alone make these worth the price. Frees up a socket that would normally be a dedicated USB converter. The sockets are spaced out enough that chunky plugs don't block other plugs. The screw prevents the whole assembly from falling out or even wiggling much. Overall, absolutely delighted and glad I stumbled across these. The nightlight is a nice touch too. I wouldn't have missed it if it weren't there, but I love that it is." —Eh?Dub!

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98

    9. A set of adhesive cable clips you can use to keep all of your cords in place on your desk where they belong. I know I'm not the only one that hates when your laptop cord falls into the abyss behind your desk with paper clips, paper shreddings, and Cheeto puffs?

    A model showing the adhesive back of the small holder before putting it on a desk and putting a cable in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worth the money to remove this headache from my life. Ahh yes — the age old problem of constantly having to search and untangle your various charging cords. It's a problem that just never gets solved until you introduce these little nubs. So I ordered these guys, just angry that I need this in my digital life. Do they work? Yes, yes they do. Quite well at holding an individual cord in place until you're ready to use it again. I have two on my dresser and one holds ye old iPhone charging cord and the other holds my laptop charger, ya dig? Go ahead and buy with confidence, but keep in mind they will only hold one cord at a time. Just surrender your six dollars and remove the pain from your life. You'll be glad you did." —Michael J. Hernandez

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.97.

    10. A phone holder that'll provide the perfect angle when answering video calls or looking at notifications on your screen. It also has an opening to string your phone charger through so it can charge while mounted.

    Amazon

    You can prop your phone up on it vertically or horizontally, depending on what you're using it for.

    Promising review: "I love this simple little product, it surely comes in handy at work. I can clearly see my phone without having to look down and grab it off of my desk. I set my phone in it and use speaker when taking calls at work. It’s also good for watching Netflix or YouTube! It the perfect angle, sturdy, and my face recognition works well. I will be ordering another to keep at home and keep this one at my office. Totally worth the money!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven colors).

    11. A tiny cactus humidifier that charges via USB cable to keep the air hydrated while you're working on quarterly reports, especially during these colder months or if you live in a drier climate.

    A small, lit up white humidifier with a teensy green cactus emerging from it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Looks so cute at my desk and works great! I get comments on it constantly, definitely worth the purchase!" —Emily Malz

    Get it from Amazon for $13.89+ (available in three styles).

    12. Or a light-up essential oil diffuser and humidifier so you can inhale the soothing scent of lavender and lemon balm to deal with the stress of meeting deadlines.

    amazon.com

    Each of these has eight different color modes with two brightness levels, and is equipped with two misting modes: intermittent and continuous.

    Promising review: "Happy with this product! For the price, it’s worth every penny. I got it for my desk after one of my coworkers ordered it. It’s perfect for small spaces. I had some tea tree oil and I absolutely love the scent and the lights. Can’t wait to try other oils." —Anu

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).

    Psst — if you don't know which essential oils you want to try, you can get a small variety pack of six essential oil on Amazon for $8.99!

    13. A set of colorful cable protectors to help your chargers last longer by stopping them from bending. Or if you have a furry WFH coworker, this protects the most important part of the cable from when they want to chew on your laptop charger instead of their actual toys.

    close up of the protector on a laptop cable
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord writes "I (begrudgingly!!) got these recently for my Mac charger, because apparently the journey from my bedroom to the living room was just too much for my fragile cord's heart to bear, and it was starting to get worn at the charger end. This spiraled on in less than 10 seconds and has been great in terms of making sure the charger is still flexible and has some give, but isn't bending itself backward and daring me to let it break, either. Also loved how affordable it was compared to a $30 replacement charger."

    Promising review: "Great cable saver. These have saved many lightning cable including one that was eaten by my robot vacuum. Well worth the money." —A. Collins

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in six color packs).

    14. A ventilated laptop stand you will need to prevent your laptop from overheating when you have 20 active tabs running. This elevated stand is also helpful to bring your screen up to eye level and reduce the strain on your neck and back.

    A laptop resting on the stand on a desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Worth every penny!! I was tired of looking down at my laptop and using my books to prop it up off my desk and found this stand. It is perfect. I have a 15.6" laptop fits perfectly. The aluminum is a nice, it's not cheaply made. It puts together in three pieces, you just slide the arms in place. Easy as 1-2-3. The rubber grips are nice on the bottom and on the top so your laptop doesn't move. It's 5 inches from my desk to the bottom of my laptop and the angle is great perfect. I love the space below its perfect for so I can slide my note pad and everything underneath it instead of on top of my laptop. So if you're looking for a stand, this is it." —LizC

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 10 colors). 

    15. A memory foam gel pad for your wrists, which will reduce the strain during long typing sessions. They also come in cute colors to match the rest of your desk setup.

    A model typing with one hand and using a mouse with the other, their wrists propped up by the pads
    Amazon

    It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.

    Promising review: "I bought these to use at work, where I spend most of my day at a computer. Before using these, I was having a lot of wrist pain after a long day of work, but just a few weeks later and my wrist feels much better! Definitely worth the price and I'm considering buying another set to keep at home!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in three sizes and 18 colors).

    16. An ingenious mug warmer to keep your coffee or tea warm throughout the morning so you won't have to keep getting up to reheat your drink. Your taste buds (and your productivity) will thank you.

    A mug on a black round mug warming surface on a table
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this for my father since he would always be working in his home office and let his coffee go cold, necessitating trips down to the microwave at least three times a day. Now, he leaves his mug on this and no matter how distracted with work he gets, he can always grab a nice warm cup of coffee. Super convenient and it doesn’t take up a lot of space at all. He uses it just about every day. Worth every penny." —njzeus

    Get it from Amazon for $17.71.

    17. A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical so you can get some exercise in without ever leaving your chair. It's also easy on the joints, which is great if you deal with knee or hip pain.

    Amazon

    It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it exactly to your needs.

    Promising review: "Love this! I use it under my desk at the office because I sit most of the day. It just fits and I like the adjustment of tension. Worth every penny!" —Amy K

    Get it from Amazon for $110.48+ (available in two colors).

    18. Or a compact, TikTok-famous rolling desk bike pretty much guaranteed to keep you moving and motivated, especially during that last hour of your shift when you can't stop looking at the time every 10 minutes.

    Reviewer image of white bike desk in a home with laptop propped on the tray and drink in the holder
    amazon.com

    This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats.

    Promising review: "I love it so much. Since I started working from home due to Covid, I’m less active than before. I used to go the gym and join spinning classes 2–3 times a week and Zumba and walking one hour a day. This chair keeps me moving. Love it and recommended. It is very pricey but worth it. Very sturdy and good design. Looks very classy in my office." —Julie Rust

    Get it from Amazon for $499.99+ (available in black and white).

    Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!

    19. A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses to help keep the eye-straining to a minimum as you switch back and forth from the computer screen to your phone screen all day long.

    A reviewer sitting on a couch with their laptop in their lap, wearing the blue light glasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love my glasses! First reason is because I get migraines and can hardly stand looking at my computer screen while at work. These glasses significantly reduce the pain and make work bearable. The second reason is because they are super cute and stylish. Lastly, they came in a cool little box with a blue light testing kit (yes I did it and these are legit), also a tool for the screws, a cloth to clean them, and a bag for one of the pairs. Definitely worth the money! Would recommend." —Dakota C. Lusk

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in nine different styles) 

    20. A mini fridge that keeps your snacky snacks and drinks close to you so that you don't have to get up every hour on the hour to get a can of Red Bull, and ultimately get distracted, on the way to the main fridge in the kitchen.

    amazon.com

    You can charge this using an adapter in your car or a regular outlet, and if you unplug it and take it on the go, items will stay cold for several hours as long as you don't open the door.

    Promising review: "I love this mini fridge. It was well worth the money. I keep it in my room so I can just open it and have snacks and drinks. It keeps my beverages cold. It's not loud at all. I can only hear it when the room is completely quiet. It was delivered in two days, and it was easy to set up. What I also LOVE about this mini fridge is you can switch the setting to warm. It can heat up your food, too. If you're looking for a little something to add to your room, kitchen, office, or anywhere, this is what you should buy." —jace1313

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).

    21. A set of adjustable desk shelves to keep a clean and tidy desk and have all your work essentials like highlighters, stapler, and *most* importantly a bowl of Sour Patch Kids at arm's reach.

    A set of small shelves in a light wood holding books and pencils and succulents
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I found this product to be everything I had hoped for...ease of assembly, sturdy, attractive, well-made. I would not hesitate to purchase it again. Worth the money!" —Nanakay

    Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors).

    22. A 42-page Rocketbook Fusion reusable notebook that allows you to write on its pages, upload what you wrote to your devices by scanning the QR code on each page, and wipe clean with water to use over and over again.

    A model writing in the planner page of a Rocket notebook
    Amazon

    This notebook not only gives you the feel of putting pen to paper, but it can also save you time. You won't be fumbling around trying to unlock it and find the notes app like you would with an iPad. Just whip out your notebook, jot down your brilliant ideas, scan the code, and voila — everything is stored digitally. 

    Promising review: "Love love love this notebook. It is awesome. The fact that I can fill it up. Scan and download to my Google Drive, OneNote, and many other drives. It's amazing. I just erase and start fresh the next month and if I need last month's notes I just look in my drives. It is awesome. The ink does smudge easily at first, just give it a sec or two to dry. But other than that it is amazing! Worth every penny! Will be getting this as a gift to all of my new coaches that join my team! Perfect monthly planner!" —sarah vankirk

    Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in letter and executive page size and eight colors).

    23. A waterproof desk mat to protect your desk from spills like when your cat doesn't understand personal space and knocks over your cup of tea while walking across your laptop.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is perfect. It is durable, stylish, and very affordable. It is definitely worth the money. I bought the blue and white. It has a nice semi shine finish. It’s very easy to wipe things off of. It’s perfect to protect my desk from the every day use." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).

    24. A cold brew coffee maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. With its airtight design, you can brew your favorite coffee blend and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup every time. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious caffeine fix.

    Pitcher of cold brew next to a cup of iced coffee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm the type who buys an iced coffee every single day. I don't like how with other coffee makers that claim to make 'iced' coffee, you have to brew it hot first and then pour over ice, it just isn't the same. This product is PERFECT. It makes great cold brew coffee, wicked easy to clean, and it comes out fantastic. I was worried about getting bits of coffee grounds in my coffee, but the filter in this is awesome and this is perfect to help me make coffee at home and start saving some money! Definitely worth it and its a great price! Definitely would recommend this product." —Anthony

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    25. A delightfully bendy desk lamp that is ideal for when you pull those all-nighters. This lamp also has a wireless charger port for your phone.

    A white desk lamp with a sloped bending stand
    amazon.com

    It features three different brightness settings, so you can adjust to what you need whether it's well past midnight and you're pulling an all-nighter or it's the middle of the day and you need a little boost of energy. 

    Promising review: "Perfect desktop lamp for my office. I keep my phone charger plugged into the handy USB port as well. I like the adjustable settings and I don’t ever feel like it’s 'too bright' that some LED lamps give off. I haven’t had any issues with my phone (iPhone 11 Pro) not connecting either. Well worth the price." —coley7788

    Get it from Amazon for $22.94+ (available in six colors).

    26. A wireless charging pad to get a quick charge session in throughout the day and keep your smartphone in a different area, so you can stay off of TikTok and really focus on getting your work done.

    A model placing a phone down on a wireless black charging pad
    Amazon

    This charger pad also works for wireless earbuds!

    Promising review: "Was looking for a wireless charging base that could connect via a USB cord, allowing for charging in the car and other locations where I didn't necessarily have a standard wall plug. The fast charging works well, and the led light is not too bright (an issue with other chargers I have had). Overall very satisfied. The two pack made the pack worth the money. Thank you!" —David Haas

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).

    27. A productivity timer you can use to allocate a specific amount of time to different tasks like responding to emails, making work calls, or even Instagram scrolling for when you need a quick little metal break. This keeps you from spending too much time on one thing, making you more productive overall.

    A model adjusting the time on a small square-shaped blue clock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great time management for an adult!  It's simple, accurate, and the color wheel helps me see how much time I have left with my peripheral vision. Worth the purchase!" —Anonymoose

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).

    28. A document holder to make it easier to see what you're looking at when constantly switching back and forth between a computer screen and a page.

    A popped up document holder with a clip at the top securing paper in place on a desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Inputting document changes is much easier on the eyes since I got this. Clip to hold papers on place and a line-counter that slides up and down if you need to see exactly where you are. Well worth the price and folds up pretty slim, considering it needs to have a 'lip' at the bottom to hold documents." —FryLady

    Get it from Amazon for $19.87.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity