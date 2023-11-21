28 WFH Products Reviewers Say Are Worth The Money

1. A cute undated daily planner you can use to help spruce up your daily WFH routine. From scheduling your Zoom appointments to figuring out what you're gonna munch on for lunch, this planner has various sections to help keep you productive and strategically plan out your day.
2. Plus a set of vibrant fine point pens for you to color code with to your heart's content. These pens are super precise and don't bleed through thin paper.
3. A pair of compression gloves created to add some relief for your sore, aching hands after a long day of typing reports. These gloves are breathable so you won't have to worry about your hands getting sweaty after using for an extended period of time.
4. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 230,000 reviewers gave five stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime so you can listen to your music while working or listen in on a Teams meeting without the risk of your headphones dying mid-meeting. These are also great if you want to work from a coffee shop every once in a while to drown out the white noise background.
5. A memory foam seat cushion for a lil' extra support for your bum for those long hours glued to your work chair. This cushion helps relieves pressure so you won't have to get up and stretch your legs every 20 minutes — your productivity and tush will thank you.
6. A keyboard cleaning gel, because admit it — we all have cookie crumbs in between the keys and this will help get them right out. This gel won't stick to hands but is able to pick up even the tiniest of bits from your keys. It's also reusable!
7. A portable dual monitor if you're a visual person like me and need every single PowerPoint, spreadsheet, and edit note laid out in front of you. This easy-to-install display allows you to get the most space for all the windows on your laptop, but it's also small enough to take in any room of your house or when working on the go.
8. A six-outlet wall charger designed for you to plug up your laptop charger, iPad, wireless phone charging pad, and whatever other tech gadgets you have. This plug also has a built-in light for those nights when you don't want to spend 20 seconds fumbling to plug stuff in the dark.
9. A set of adhesive cable clips you can use to keep all of your cords in place on your desk where they belong. I know I'm not the only one that hates when your laptop cord falls into the abyss behind your desk with paper clips, paper shreddings, and Cheeto puffs?
10. A phone holder that'll provide the perfect angle when answering video calls or looking at notifications on your screen. It also has an opening to string your phone charger through so it can charge while mounted.
11. A tiny cactus humidifier that charges via USB cable to keep the air hydrated while you're working on quarterly reports, especially during these colder months or if you live in a drier climate.
12. Or a light-up essential oil diffuser and humidifier so you can inhale the soothing scent of lavender and lemon balm to deal with the stress of meeting deadlines.
13. A set of colorful cable protectors to help your chargers last longer by stopping them from bending. Or if you have a furry WFH coworker, this protects the most important part of the cable from when they want to chew on your laptop charger instead of their actual toys.
14. A ventilated laptop stand you will need to prevent your laptop from overheating when you have 20 active tabs running. This elevated stand is also helpful to bring your screen up to eye level and reduce the strain on your neck and back.
15. A memory foam gel pad for your wrists, which will reduce the strain during long typing sessions. They also come in cute colors to match the rest of your desk setup.
16. An ingenious mug warmer to keep your coffee or tea warm throughout the morning so you won't have to keep getting up to reheat your drink. Your taste buds (and your productivity) will thank you.
17. A low-impact under-the-desk elliptical so you can get some exercise in without ever leaving your chair. It's also easy on the joints, which is great if you deal with knee or hip pain.
18. Or a compact, TikTok-famous rolling desk bike pretty much guaranteed to keep you moving and motivated, especially during that last hour of your shift when you can't stop looking at the time every 10 minutes.
19. A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses to help keep the eye-straining to a minimum as you switch back and forth from the computer screen to your phone screen all day long.
20. A mini fridge that keeps your snacky snacks and drinks close to you so that you don't have to get up every hour on the hour to get a can of Red Bull, and ultimately get distracted, on the way to the main fridge in the kitchen.
21. A set of adjustable desk shelves to keep a clean and tidy desk and have all your work essentials like highlighters, stapler, and *most* importantly a bowl of Sour Patch Kids at arm's reach.
22. A 42-page Rocketbook Fusion reusable notebook that allows you to write on its pages, upload what you wrote to your devices by scanning the QR code on each page, and wipe clean with water to use over and over again.
23. A waterproof desk mat to protect your desk from spills like when your cat doesn't understand personal space and knocks over your cup of tea while walking across your laptop.
24. A cold brew coffee maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. With its airtight design, you can brew your favorite coffee blend and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup every time. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious caffeine fix.
25. A delightfully bendy desk lamp that is ideal for when you pull those all-nighters. This lamp also has a wireless charger port for your phone.
26. A wireless charging pad to get a quick charge session in throughout the day and keep your smartphone in a different area, so you can stay off of TikTok and really focus on getting your work done.
27. A productivity timer you can use to allocate a specific amount of time to different tasks like responding to emails, making work calls, or even Instagram scrolling for when you need a quick little metal break. This keeps you from spending too much time on one thing, making you more productive overall.
28. A document holder to make it easier to see what you're looking at when constantly switching back and forth between a computer screen and a page.
