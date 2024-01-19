23 Inexpensive Korean Skincare Products To Update Your Routine For The New Year

1. The cult-favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 30,000 5-star ratings!
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $13.22.
2. The Saem hydrating eye stick, or in other words, the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Iceland glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost you need on the days you hit snooze one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. And a super rich Etude House eye cream so you'll look like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. Not only does this eye cream hydrate your under eyes like a big ol' glass of water, but it also contains collagen water to make your skin bouncy and appear dewy.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curated the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
4. An Elizavecca carbonated clay mask here to remove all the icky sebum from your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. Reviewers say after using this their skin feels super clean and irresistibly soft — you won't be able to resist touching it!
P.S. This reviewer recommends putting the lid back on when not using because the air activates it.
Promising review: "I loved this! The fizzing effect exfoliated and deep cleaned my face….beyond facial smooth and bright! It felt nice during the treatment. I really sensed DEEP cleaning! I think it will be a nice weekly treat! I highly recommend it for the fun experience and the amazing results." —Amy Lynn Volansky
Another promising review: "I love love love this carbonated bubble clay mask! Ok so the packaging was very cute and simple, when opening up the jar, they give you this little spatula to help spread the mask. A little bit goes a long way! The texture is jelly-like and smells decent. Once on your face, you can feel it tingling and cracking cause it's creating bubbles on your face. When done your face itself looks like a huge bubble, it's quite fascinating. I kept the mask on for 10 minutes. Afterward, I used wet hands to rub the product in, then I washed with warm water. After using this my face felt amazing! Super soft and shiny, not oily of grimy at all. Will definitely buy again, 10/10 :)" —Erica
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
5. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser that's gentle enough for you to lather up and have that fresh face feeling every day. This pH-balanced face wash won't disrupt your skin, which could lead to all sorts of problems like dryness, oiliness, and breakouts. It also contains BHA (a type of exfoliant that unclogs pores) and tea tree oil (which has antibacterial properties that zip zits).
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $10.60+ (available in two styles).
6. Or The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser if you have skin that's more sensitive than a toddler during nap time. You only need a tiny bit to create a rich lather that'll cleanse your face like a dream without irritating or drying it out. Plus, it's packed with rice water which is amazing for brightening up your complexion.
Promising review: "Not any of the many I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $12.
7. A 24-pack of Dermal daily collagen sheet masks in case you don't have the time or $$ to have an extensive skincare lineup. Each mask caters to different needs for the skin such as brightening, moisturizing, or clarifying. It's also super convenient, just pop it on and let it work its magic while you do something else like painting your nails or catching up on Single's Inferno.
Promising review: "I love this mask! I use them one or two times a week and they make my skin very soft and moisturized. It has enough liquid in every bag to use the remaining as you please. I put them in the refrigerator and it helps with puffiness and freshness!" —Amazon Customer
Another promising review: "I've been using these sheet masks for 4+ years. I must say, these Korean masks worked wonders on my skin. I had a lot of acne scars, mild pigmentation around my lips and dark eye lids but ever since I included these masks to my skin care regimen (alongside Glow Recipe skin care products) I have seen visible improvement in my skin. Now, I've zero breakouts and almost fully evened out skin tone. It always feels refreshing and rejuvenating after using these masks. Highly recommend." —Siva
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. Heimish cleansing balm because we can all agree with how much of a struggle it is to remove makeup. This balm is the real MVP when it comes to melting away the day and leaving your skin fresh and clean. No more battling with your waterproof mascara and budge-proof lip stain.
Promising review: "I LOVE this cleansing balm. I’ve been trying all sorts of different cleansers to try and help my acne to no avail. It wasn’t until I started watching vids on Korean beauty that this oil cleanser kept being recommended and I decided to give it a try. Worth. Every. Penny. You don’t need a lot to wash your whole face, and it gets the job done well, leaving my face super refreshed afterward. Of course, I’ve been using other Korean beauty products so I won’t give it full credit, but I do think it’s helped out my acne a lot." —A Flying Potato
Get it from Amazon for $18 (also available in Mandarin).
9. A Beauty of Joseon serum, aka the secret ingredient to more glass-like skin. This serum uses propolis to help remove the sebum that builds up in your pores and also clears up the skin tone with niacinamide to even out any discoloration.
And don't worry, even though this is a serum it won't leave you feeling like you just smeared olive oil over your face.
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
10. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil if you ever wanted a lip product that's not too sticky or thick but still gives a subtle pop of color. Not only does this oil give you a beautiful tint, but it's also nourishing for dry, flaky lips.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Debby Gold
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in 11 colors).
11. A Mizon snail repair cream made to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It contains raspberry extract, AHA, and mugwort extract to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $20.50.
12. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner if you need a little extra help with hydration, especially during those dry winter months. This toner gives the skin a lovely illuminating effect while also improving its protective moisture barrier.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $20.80.
13. A bottle of Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen that protects your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 50+ and resits sweat and water so it won't run down your face throughout your busy day. It also creates a silky smooth base for makeup. (Woo! No more cakey foundation. 🙌🏽)
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.21.
14. A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks if you don't mind looking like a zombie for 15 minutes in exchange for your skin being deeply hydrated and dead skin cells being removed.
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10–15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.
Promising review: "I purchased the three-pack. I have only tried the zombie so far, but wow! First time, immediate results. My skin was brighter, the tone was more even, my pores looked smaller. There was no shine to my skin. I was amazed! I have bad skin. Not terrible skin but bad. Nothing helps, but this mask floored me. I can not wait to try the others. I will say the zombie mask does get quite restricting as it dries. I would do it at a time when you're not trying to talk to anyone or do much of anything. Lol It didn't smell bad. I don't really recall the smell much at all. The mask came off super easily. It took about five minutes to completely remove. I love it. I rinsed the brush that was included with hot water and it's good as new, ready for next time. Very happy. Totally worth it." —Andrea Russell
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled." —Dayna
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (also available in a two-pack and in a variety three-pack).
15. And a lightweight Skin1004 Water-Fit sun serum so you can look like a dewy glowing goddess while the hyaluronic acid and centella extract protect, heal, and hydrate your skin.
Choc Choc is a Korean woman-owned small business based in Chicago, IL that handpicks the best Korean skincare and cosmetics on the market. Fun fact! "Choc choc" means "well-moisturized" in Korean and is used to describe luminous skin.
Promising review: "This product comes in pump tube packaging, it's super easy to use. This sunscreen has lightweight formula, it glides smoothly on the skin, it gives nice hydration, just perfect for my dry skin. I like the finish look after the application, it just make my skin look nice glowy. I am so happy that it doesn't leave the white cast on my skin and doesn't feel sticky at all. This product does not include harmful ingredients that are harmful to skin, body, life and marine ecosystem." —Deasy
16. A Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser that's like a big sip of green tea for your skin. This hydrating gel formula gives that fresh and clean feel without making your skin feel tight.
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.
Promising review: "I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried. Do your skin a favor and try this."