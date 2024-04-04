If You're Sick Of Shoe Shopping, Check Out These 24 Pairs Reviewers Say Are Super Comfy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that, as the name suggests, feel like they've bottled up a cloud and put it right under your feet. One reviewer compares it to "slipping on a padded sock" that hugs your feet just right! These lightweight, cushy shoes will have you strolling through the city streets for hours on end without even realizing it.
Promising reviews: "They felt weird the first time I put them on…but as I started walking in them it got better! Usually my feet are killing me by the end of the day or I’m just super sweaty in my dress shoes, but these are like walking on a literal CLOUD ☁️ and they let my feet breathe!" —Alyssa
"Literally the BEST shoes ever! So comfy. I spent a whole day at Disney with no complaints, normally I'm tired after two hours of walking in the park, but with these babies, I was up and walking alll day with no problem." —Katherine
Get them from Amazon for $33.32+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors).
2. Slip-on Cushionaire cork sandals if you’ve been eyeing those fancy Birkenstocks but the price tag has been holding you back. These are like the cool, affordable cousin that still treats your feet to some serious cushioned goodness. Comfort? Check. Style? Double check.
Promising review: "It’s true, these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these they are extremely comfortable right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks that take several weeks to break in. The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks but for the price you can’t beat it." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and in 20 colors).
3. Classic slip-on sneaks available in a rainbow of eye-catching colors. But what *truly* steals the show is their breathable canvas material, cushy padded insole, and snug stretchy fit that'll charm its way into your heart. Reviewers also love how surprisingly convenient they are to pack along for trips!
Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip; they arrived and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.
Get them from Amazon for $20.60+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and 15 designs).
4. Cushy Clarks flip-flops that'll be a dream come true for anyone who adores the slip-on convenience of flip-flops but can't stand the lack of support that often comes with them. Trust me, once you try these, you'll never want to take them off!
Promising review: "I love these sandals. I own another pair and wanted to get this teal color. The color is perfect and these are the most comfortable sandals. They hold up well also. I've had my older pair for at least 10 years and they still look good. They offer a lot of support and look good doing it." —David J. Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $30.41+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 54 colors).
5. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a luxurious faux-suede lining — they provide the cozy feel of slippers while exuding professional charm! Whether you're conquering a busy workday or enjoying a casual outing, these loafers will elevate any 'fit with their chic design.
Promising review: "Awesome! I’m a woman who wears a size 13 and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I’m going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $22.80+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 12 styles).
6. Backless braided block heels that aren't just a statement piece — they're also designed with a sturdy heel to keep you steady and confident, without the worry of twisting an ankle. Get ready to steal the show and make heads turn with every step you take!
Promising review: "Seriously, when I read the reviews I was like, 'You wore these heels for 10 hours?' So I say, ok bet let's give it a try. Got these for my birthday, and upon putting them on, I had to get used to the shoe. Had to walk about two blocks to the restaurant and I was like ugh this is not going to go well. OH HOW WRONG I WAS. Not only did I walk those two blocks, but I actually wore these heels from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Not joking when I say these are so comfortable so yes….when you read that they wore these for 10 hours, she really meant she wore these for 10 hours. Get them, you won’t be disappointed. For reference, I wear a size 10 and they fit absolutely perfectly. Highly recommend!" —Kim Dixon
Price: $27.98+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–11 and in 27 colors/styles)
7. Chelsea rainboots over 17,000 people gave a 5-star rating and I totally get why. They’re adorbs, super functional, and comfortable, all for under $35. These are seriously setting the bar high for all other rain boots out there.
Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." —epop86
Get them from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 15 colors).
8. Slingback heels oozing Chanel vibes — this stunning pair offers the perfect combo of comfort and elegance. It's a timeless style that'll take you from your daily office hustle to leisurely lunch dates and even glam night out, all without missing a beat.
Promising review: "Love these sandals. I bought it for a black and beige dress, thinking I'd be limited to only those matching colors. After receiving, and tried it on — it looked perfect with jeans too! My feet is not narrow but, not wide either. The fit is perfect on my size 8 feet that are usually in sneakers. Dressing up in these sandals will present a [high-end] vibe and be comfortable too!! I love the look it gives my feet! Dress it up, dress it down, and easy wearing — my go-to sandals now!!" —shinyliberty
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and in six colors).
9. Lace-up loafers that are like if a slipper and a sneaker had a baby and combined the best of both worlds. Reviewers can’t get enough of their lightweight feel, how easy they are to slip on and off, and their super flexibility. (And there's 24,000+ 5-star ratings to back it up!)
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
Get them from Amazon for $49.49+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 22 styles).
10. Some versatile Braided Plaka sandals you can dress up or down and still perfectly nail that boho vibe. Those braided straps might look like they'd start a fight with your feet after a few hours, but reviewers swear they're as soft as a whisper, totally adjustable, and hug your feet just right, so no need to worry about any dreaded rubbing.
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising reviews: "These sandals are like cotton candy clouds for your feet. Basically the Rolls-Royce of sandals." —A. Alphonse
"Comfort is a key feature that sets Plaka sandals apart from the rest. The soft and flexible sole provides excellent cushioning and support, making them incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods. The sandals conform to the natural curves of my feet, offering a glove-like fit that feels like walking on clouds. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and secure fit, allowing me to walk with ease and without any discomfort or blisters." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $29.71+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
11. Sorel tennis sneakers crafted with breathable mesh so you can rock some funky footwear without sore, sweaty feet at the end of the day. Fashion meets function in the most delightful way!
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $69.89+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
12. Squishy nonslip slippers you can wear around the house or out and about, offering loads of comfort and support without leaving your feet all hot and sweaty like your fuzzy slippers do.
Promising review: "These cloud slippers have become my go-to footwear for pretty much everything at home. From shuffling around in the mornings to post-shower pampering, they're like a hug for my feet. Honestly, I never knew shower shoes could be this comfortable! The thick, squishy soles make me feel like I'm literally walking on marshmallows, and the non-slip grip is a lifesaver on damp bathroom floors. Plus, they dry super quickly, so I don't have to worry about soggy slippers after a pedicure. They're even comfy enough for me to sneak out to grab the mail – bonus points for not looking like I'm wearing clown shoes! If you're looking for a pair of ultra-comfy, practical slippers that you won't want to take off, these are definitely worth checking out. Trust me, your feet will thank you!" —Shira
Get them from Amazon for $20.38+ (available in women's sizes 4–16, men's sizes 3–14, and in 19 colors).