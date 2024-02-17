26 Home Decor Items That Give “Expensive Showroom” But Are Actually From Amazon

1. A beautifully crafted Baroque mirror that people will think you found at a vintage auction.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Price: $97.99+ (available in six sizes and five colors)
2. Battery-powered picture lights (no wiring needed!) to elegantly draw attention to wall decor, creating the feeling of an intimate art gallery in your home. Now you can stand back, glass of wine in hand, to gaze at the picture of a cat driving a fire truck that your 5-year-old drew for you, all lit up to really reflect the emotions of the artist.
Promising review: "We have a 160-year-old home with 12-foot plaster ceilings! These lights were great because we didn’t have to tear up walls to run wiring and also because they are powerful enough to illuminate the whole length of the wall. Very aesthetic! Highly recommend!" —Ameila Von
Price: $28.99 (available in three colors)
3. A flameless glass candle set sure to ~ignite~ the perfect ambiance and enhance any room with a warm and cozy glow. It comes with a handy remote featuring dimming, timer, and on/off controls so you can enjoy all the beauty of traditional candles without any of the worries around lighting an open flame.
Promising review: "I really love these candles. They look so real. The timers worked great and the brightness control worked great too. The glass looks made of quality material and there is no worry about a flame. I plan on buying another set and color for my bathroom." —Lady J
Price: $22.69+ (available in five solid colors and other styles)
4. A Diana the Huntress bust that would captivate even the gods themselves. Picture it gracing your study or adorning the side table in your living room, patiently waiting to be admired and cherished by all who gaze upon its magnificence.
5. A quilted chenille floor pillow, which can double as a large chair cushion for when you're snuggled up reading a book, or a floor pillow if you wanted to do a lil' morning meditation.
6. A faux olive tree just begging to be added to that lonely corner in your room. This is a perf alternative if you want to add a little greenery to your space without having to deal with a real tree that needs to be watered. It's so convincing that you might find yourself reaching out to pluck those olives off the branches, only to realize they're not quite the snack you were expecting.
7. A luxe velvet ottoman with gold metal legs to elevate your living space. This unique piece can also really help reduce clutter by doubling as a storage space — and as a serving tray with a simple flip of the lid.
BTW, Ornavo Home is a small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute. (And it comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)"
Price: $39.99 (available in five colors)
8. A beaded bohemian chandelier that's not just an icon, but a legend, a true statement maker — all of the words! This stunning piece could cost a fortune elsewhere, but guess what? You managed to grab it for an absolute steal, honey!
Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra
Price: $135.12 (available in two colors).
9. Some faux pampas grass plumes guaranteed to take your living space to a whole new realm of elegance, perfect for someone as fabulous as yourself.
10. And a set of negative-space vases, an eccentric and sophisticated piece of decor that plays a bit of a trick on the eyes. Plus, it's super low-effort: Just stick a flower or two in each one, and you’re good to go.
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." —Amazon Customer
Price: $21.96 for a set of three (also available in larger sets)
11. A set of amber soap dispensers that'll give your bathroom or kitchen counter a luxe aesthetic (even if they're filled with soap you got at the dollar store). Plus, refilling these is cheaper than buying new bottles of hand soap every time you run out!
12. A dreamy pastel duvet cover set — it comes in so many shades of the rainbow, you can have a set to reflect every changing mood or season.
The set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams — be sure to grab a duvet insert if you need it!
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! ❤️" —Theresa
Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in 27 colors).
13. A set of two velvet throw pillow covers available in dozens of shades to tie into your color scheme — they'll add a touch of warmth and comfort to your couch or bed and give your home a magazine-worthy aesthetic.
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them. Tip: For optimal fluffiness, pick inserts that are 2 inches larger than your covers.
Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." —Amanda
Price: $9.99+ (available in 12 sizes and dozens of colors).