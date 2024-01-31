29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A cropped pullover that feels like you're wrapping yourself up in a cloud. The material is so soft and cozy, you won't want to take it off. And it's just the right weight — not too heavy, not too light. Basically, it's the Goldilocks of sweaters and will fit you just right.
Promising review: "This sweatshirt is so soft, not too heavy but not thin by any means. It’s just perfect. Looks super cute with leggings or high waisted jeans. I just love it! Already purchased another color." —Gabrielle Dewey
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 styles).
2. A pair of drawstring lounge pants just begging to be pulled on as soon as 5 o'clock hits. Reviewers love that their fit isn't too tight *or* too loose. Plus, you'll still look nice enough to grab drinks after work without feeling like you're in your PJs.
Oh! And! — reviewers say these are a verryyyy similar to the Lululemon "On The Fly" pants.
Promising review: "I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon alternative, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" —Jalyn
Get it from Amazon for $35 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 19 colors).
3. Criss-cross slippers you'll be tempted to keep in your car because let's be real, your feet clocked out hours before you did after a long day of walking around the office in stuffy shoes.
Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's foam padding for foot support...OMG. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and 15 colors).
4. A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings if you don't want to shell out big bucks for the viral Aerie version. They're made of super soft material, lightweight, and contour to your body, which = you'll be comfy all day.
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
5. A super-soft popcorn knit cardigan you can wrap yourself up and feel like you're snuggled in a blanket even when you're not.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Nice oversized cardigan. Warm and has pockets! Works great for cool summer nights under a tank or in between layers during fall and winter months. Size down if you want this to be more fitted." —Becky Wolz
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 31 styles).
6. A ribbed racerfront tank because sometimes less is more, and this essential top can pair with pretty much any bottoms already in your wardrobe.
Promising review: "I really love the fit of these tanks on me. They are a super soft and thick but breathable material. I have ordered several colors at this point and have paired them in so many different ways. I love to wear them with long skirts for a more dressed-up look. They look great with shorts in the warm weather. I get hot very easily and though the material is warmer, I was super comfortable! These will be great for wintertime in New England as well because the fabric is thicker and comfortable! These tanks are a good length and go great tucked in or over your bottoms." —Ashley Bonnett
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 styles).
7. A three-piece knit number complete with shorts, a tank, and a cardigan so you don't have to use *any* more brain power once you keep home. The whole 'fit will be ready for you to throw on before you grab that much-needed glass of wine.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Super comfy!! I bought the whole set shorts with top and cardigan, and it’s perfect for lounging around the house." —Joanne Vo
Get the full set from Amazon: $39.90 for the shorts, $34.90 for the tank, and $54.90 for the cardigan (each piece available in sizes XXS–5X and in eight colors).
8. Classic roomy, high-waisted joggers — because even though the daily grind can't stop, sitting in tight waistbands or uncomfortable seams ✨ can ✨.
Promising review: "I am so happy I got these!! Exactly what I was looking for! Extremely comfy. I am a 6 and got a large so they would be super roomy and they are! Plenty long and pants are always short on me. Have washed and dried them and they came out perfect. Getting two more pairs and happy to see they’re even cheaper!" —Saraisme.
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
9. The popular high-waisted crossover Aerie leggings if you want to feel like you're not wearing anything at all. These leggings are so buttery soft that they feel like a second skin.
Promising review: "Most comfortable leggings. I love AE because they make short lengths that actually fit me (4' 11"). These leggings are lightweight, super stretchy, and perfect for lounging. I am definitely going to buy a couple more pairs!" —Aerie Customer
Get it from Aerie for $31.46 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in seven colors and patterns).
10. Trendy baggy overalls you can easily slide on after work in case you have to run some errands before heading home. Trust me, the moment you slip into these, you'll feel like you have all the room in the world to move around — a nice upgrade from feeling stuffed in your work attire.
Promising review: "I have bought four of these, now, in different colors. I originally thought I might feel frumpy, but I wanted something loose-fitting to allow airflow. I never fail to receive a compliment when wearing these out and about. They are very cute jumpers! For the price, the fit, and the quality, they're worth buying. The material seems to be linen which is very breathable, but is thick enough that I don't worry about it being see-through. I highly recommend these to anyone, any size!" —M. morson
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 18 colors/patterns).
11. A super cute and comfortable full-coverage sports bra just begging to be added to your closet. This sports bra (which looks suspiciously similar to Lulu's Align tank) is perfect for everyday wear due to its breathable and stretchy fabric. It also offers additional support so you can wear it while working out. And might I add, it looks UH-MAZING on.
Promising reviews: "I have 42DDD breasts. Normally I have trouble with sports bras being too tight and constructing, but this has stretch room plus acts as a crop top. It also is a 'push up bra' giving me satisfying cleavage!" —amanda r.
"I am 5'2, 95 lbs, and wasn't seeing many pictures of small-chested ladies, so I was a little worried about how this would fit. Purchased X-Small, and it fits perfectly! The straps stay in place, don't look weird with the bra cups, and it is form-fitting in the back. I hate tank tops that have a big gap in the back. This one does not. It goes down to about my belly button. I wanted something similar to the Lululemon Align, but this is well worth it instead! It is not tight at all, does not dig in, and is super breathable. I am thrilled with this purchase! I would say this is not a sports bra though, it is more of a slightly cropped tank top." —olivia schilling
Get it from Amazon for $18.39 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 29 colors).